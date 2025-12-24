Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The RedMagic 11 Air may debut in January with a major battery upgrade

A new budget-friendly gaming phone is coming.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Release dates ZTE
A man showing the front view of the RedMagic 11 Pro.
Nubia has confirmed that the Air model of its RedMagic 11 series, the RedMagic 11 Air, is coming soon and has also hinted at its possible release month.

It's just around the corner


ZTE Nubia launched its RedMagic 11 Pro series, including the RedMagic 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ back in October this year. However, there was no mention of when the Air variant of the 11 series would arrive. A similar strategy was followed with the RedMagic 10 lineup as well, where the RedMagic 10 Pro was launched in November 2024, but its lighter version, the RedMagic 10 Air, received its global release several months later in April.

Recommended For You

Going by the calculation of a five-month gap between the Pro and Air model releases, you would expect the RedMagic 11 Air to launch sometime in March next year. Fortunately, that likely won't be the case this time around. RedMagic's gaming product manager, Jiang Chao, reshared a post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which mentioned that the RedMagic 11 Air is set to launch in January 2026. Jiang also wrote that the Air variant is going to be very powerful.

Speaking of power, Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is said to offer around 28% faster CPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC found in its predecessor. The gaming device is also said to feature Nubia's signature active cooling system. The tipster also mentioned that the Air model will boast a stylish design and will be the first phone of 2026 to come with an under-display front camera.

A few other details about the RedMagic 11 Air



In addition to its release date and chipset, a few other details have surfaced about the upcoming RedMagic 11 Air. Most of these information came to light after the device was recently listed on the TENAA database, a certification portal for telecommunication equipment in China. It's essentially similar to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Recommended For You

The RedMagic 11 Air was listed on the TENAA database with the model number NX799J. The certification reveals that the phone features a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1216 × 2688 pixels. It has a 16 MP front camera and two 50 MP rear cameras. The handset is reportedly set to launch in two storage configurations – 24 GB RAM with 1 TB storage, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

The device is also expected to come with a 7,000 mAh battery instead of the 6,000 mAh unit that powered its predecessor. In his post, Digital Chat Station also mentioned that Nubia is planning to install a larger battery in its upcoming Air model.

Which of the following phones do you think offers the best gaming performance?
Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.
13.79%
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
17.24%
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.
0%
RedMagic 11 Pro.
65.52%
OnePlus 15.
3.45%
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro.
0%
29 Votes

Let's wait for the launch


The RedMagic 10 Air is available at a price of $549 and offers impressive gaming performance for its cost. In fact, Nubia phones have recently gained popularity mainly for their gaming capabilities, which is made possible by the advanced cooling systems they come equipped with. However, the previous Air model did have some notable issues.

For instance, some users have reported seeing a small green line on their RedMagic 10 Air model. Others complain that the front camera produces rather mediocre images, which is unacceptable for a $550 phone, even if it's primarily designed for gaming.

Unless Nubia decides to use a different sensor, the complaint about the Air model producing average selfies doesn't seem to be going away, as the upcoming model is reportedly set to feature the same 16MP camera. Additionally, the RedMagic 10 Air weighs 205g, which is quite heavy compared to other "Air" devices like the iPhone Air, which weighs only 165g. Hopefully, Nubia works on reducing the weight and addressing other shortcomings in the new device. If it manages to do so, the RedMagic 11 Air could definitely become one of the best gaming devices in the mid-budget segment. 

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Latest News

AT&T flips the script on T-Mobile and Verizon with first-of-its-kind plan for weary customers
AT&T flips the script on T-Mobile and Verizon with first-of-its-kind plan for weary customers
Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow
Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow
Math wasn't mathing: T-Mobile found to be misleading customers
Math wasn't mathing: T-Mobile found to be misleading customers
Samsung confirms blood pressure monitoring is finally hitting Galaxy Watch in the US
Samsung confirms blood pressure monitoring is finally hitting Galaxy Watch in the US
Amazon Spring Sale 2026 phone deals: final chance to score a big discount
Amazon Spring Sale 2026 phone deals: final chance to score a big discount
I used to think more cameras meant better photos, but the iPhone 17e proved me wrong
I used to think more cameras meant better photos, but the iPhone 17e proved me wrong
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless