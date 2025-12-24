The RedMagic 11 Air may debut in January with a major battery upgrade

It's just around the corner





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Going by the calculation of a five-month gap between the Pro and Air model releases, you would expect the RedMagic 11 Air to launch sometime in March next year. Fortunately, that likely won't be the case this time around. RedMagic's gaming product manager, Jiang Chao, reshared a post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which mentioned that the RedMagic 11 Air is set to launch in January 2026. Jiang also wrote that the Air variant is going to be very powerful.



A few other details about the RedMagic 11 Air



In addition to its release date and chipset, a few other details have surfaced about the upcoming RedMagic 11 Air. Most of these information came to light after the device was recently listed on the TENAA database, a certification portal for telecommunication equipment in China. It's essentially similar to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).



Recommended For You Speaking of power, Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is said to offer around 28% faster CPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC found in its predecessor. The gaming device is also said to feature Nubia's signature active cooling system. The tipster also mentioned that the Air model will boast a stylish design and will be the first phone of 2026 to come with an under-display front camera.In addition to its release date and chipset, a few other details have surfaced about the upcoming RedMagic 11 Air. Most of these information came to light after the device was recently listed on the TENAA database, a certification portal for telecommunication equipment in China. It's essentially similar to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).





The RedMagic 11 Air was listed on the TENAA database with the model number NX799J. The certification reveals that the phone features a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1216 × 2688 pixels. It has a 16 MP front camera and two 50 MP rear cameras. The handset is reportedly set to launch in two storage configurations – 24 GB RAM with 1 TB storage, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

The device is also expected to come with a 7,000 mAh battery instead of the 6,000 mAh unit that powered its predecessor. In his post, Digital Chat Station also mentioned that Nubia is planning to install a larger battery in its upcoming Air model.





Which of the following phones do you think offers the best gaming performance? Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. 13.79% Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. 17.24% Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. 0% RedMagic 11 Pro. 65.52% OnePlus 15. 3.45% Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. 0% Vote 29 Votes

Let's wait for the launch

The RedMagic 10 Air is available at a price of $549 and offers impressive gaming performance for its cost. In fact, Nubia phones have recently gained popularity mainly for their gaming capabilities, which is made possible by the advanced cooling systems they come equipped with. However, the previous Air model did have some notable issues.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The RedMagic 10 Air is available at a price of $549 and offers impressive gaming performance for its cost. In fact, Nubia phones have recently gained popularity mainly for their gaming capabilities, which is made possible by the advanced cooling systems they come equipped with. However, the previous Air model did have some notable issues.





For instance, some users have reported seeing a small green line on their RedMagic 10 Air model. Others complain that the front camera produces rather mediocre images, which is unacceptable for a $550 phone, even if it's primarily designed for gaming.

Unless Nubia decides to use a different sensor, the complaint about the Air model producing average selfies doesn't seem to be going away, as the upcoming model is reportedly set to feature the same 16MP camera. Additionally, the RedMagic 10 Air weighs 205g, which is quite heavy compared to other "Air" devices like the iPhone Air , which weighs only 165g. Hopefully, Nubia works on reducing the weight and addressing other shortcomings in the new device. If it manages to do so, the RedMagic 11 Air could definitely become one of the best gaming devices in the mid-budget segment.

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