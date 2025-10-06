Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Real-world images show what Huawei's Mate 80 series will actually look like

Leaked photos suggest Pro models get a fresh camera layout.

Huawei
Huawei Mate 70 Pro in light green color.
Huawei Mate 70 Pro. | Image credit – Huawei

Real-world photos of the upcoming Huawei Mate 80 lineup just dropped, giving us our first clear look at the new design.

A new look for Huawei’s next flagship


Huawei’s next flagship lineup is on the horizon, and the first real-world images of the Mate 80 series just leaked online – giving us a clear look at what’s coming. The photos show what appears to be the Mate 80 Pro, sporting a redesigned circular camera setup on the back, marking a shift from the Mate 70’s design language.

This might be the upcoming Mate 80 Pro. | Image credit – DirectorShiGuan

The triple-camera system now forms a triangle pattern, with the top lens likely being a periscope telephoto unit, and the two below acting as the main and ultrawide shooters. Dual LED flash modules sit on the sides, all encased in a metal-looking ring that gives the camera island a premium touch. There’s also an extra sensor next to the flashes – possibly a color or light sensor – though its purpose isn’t confirmed yet.

Compared to the Mate 70 Pro’s square camera layout with four lens openings, this new triangular design feels more refined and probably makes space for upgraded optics.

The leaked photos also show off two color options – bright yellow and black – but more shades will likely be available when the lineup officially drops. Aside from the new camera island, the rest of the phone looks quite similar to last year’s design.

Another image hints that the standard Mate 80 will have a slightly different rear look, meaning the updated camera layout could be exclusive to the Pro models.

First look at Huawei Mate 80 series camera bump. | Image credit – Huawei Central

What to expect from the new lineup


The Mate 80 series should include the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, and Mate 80 Pro+. Rumors point to up to 100W fast charging, new Kirin chips, and possibly a built-in cooling fan on one of the models. Huawei is also said to be preparing a high-end Mate 80 RS variant with a titanium frame and a dual-layer OLED display.

These phones are shaping up to be strong successors to the Mate 70 line and will no doubt grab attention in China when they arrive.

However, international fans shouldn’t get too excited. Just like the Mate 70 lineup, the new phones probably won’t feature US-made components or support regular Android apps, so importing one might not be ideal unless you are ready for software limitations.

Would you consider buying a Mate 80, knowing it won’t support regular Android apps?

Vote View Result

Huawei’s timing couldn’t be tougher


Once the Mate 80 series drops, it will enter a crowded flagship race in China. Between the incoming OnePlus 15 and the newly launched Xiaomi 16 series, Huawei is stepping back into a seriously competitive arena. The question now is whether the Mate 80’s new camera layout and rumored performance boosts will be enough to make it stand out.

Real-world images show what Huawei's Mate 80 series will actually look like

