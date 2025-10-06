Real-world images show what Huawei’s Mate 80 series will actually look like
Leaked photos suggest Pro models get a fresh camera layout.
Huawei Mate 70 Pro. | Image credit – Huawei
Real-world photos of the upcoming Huawei Mate 80 lineup just dropped, giving us our first clear look at the new design.
A new look for Huawei’s next flagship
Huawei’s next flagship lineup is on the horizon, and the first real-world images of the Mate 80 series just leaked online – giving us a clear look at what’s coming. The photos show what appears to be the Mate 80 Pro, sporting a redesigned circular camera setup on the back, marking a shift from the Mate 70’s design language.
This might be the upcoming Mate 80 Pro. | Image credit – DirectorShiGuan
The triple-camera system now forms a triangle pattern, with the top lens likely being a periscope telephoto unit, and the two below acting as the main and ultrawide shooters. Dual LED flash modules sit on the sides, all encased in a metal-looking ring that gives the camera island a premium touch. There’s also an extra sensor next to the flashes – possibly a color or light sensor – though its purpose isn’t confirmed yet.
Compared to the Mate 70 Pro’s square camera layout with four lens openings, this new triangular design feels more refined and probably makes space for upgraded optics.
The leaked photos also show off two color options – bright yellow and black – but more shades will likely be available when the lineup officially drops. Aside from the new camera island, the rest of the phone looks quite similar to last year’s design.
Another image hints that the standard Mate 80 will have a slightly different rear look, meaning the updated camera layout could be exclusive to the Pro models.
First look at Huawei Mate 80 series camera bump. | Image credit – Huawei Central
What to expect from the new lineup
The Mate 80 series should include the Mate 80, Mate 80 Pro, and Mate 80 Pro+. Rumors point to up to 100W fast charging, new Kirin chips, and possibly a built-in cooling fan on one of the models. Huawei is also said to be preparing a high-end Mate 80 RS variant with a titanium frame and a dual-layer OLED display.
Recommended Stories
These phones are shaping up to be strong successors to the Mate 70 line and will no doubt grab attention in China when they arrive.
Once the Mate 80 series drops, it will enter a crowded flagship race in China. Between the incoming OnePlus 15 and the newly launched Xiaomi 16 series, Huawei is stepping back into a seriously competitive arena. The question now is whether the Mate 80’s new camera layout and rumored performance boosts will be enough to make it stand out.
However, international fans shouldn’t get too excited. Just like the Mate 70 lineup, the new phones probably won’t feature US-made components or support regular Android apps, so importing one might not be ideal unless you are ready for software limitations.
Huawei’s timing couldn’t be tougher
Once the Mate 80 series drops, it will enter a crowded flagship race in China. Between the incoming OnePlus 15 and the newly launched Xiaomi 16 series, Huawei is stepping back into a seriously competitive arena. The question now is whether the Mate 80’s new camera layout and rumored performance boosts will be enough to make it stand out.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: