Now $200 off, the 16/512GB OnePlus 13 makes a strong comeback
Don't miss this rare opportunity to save big on one of the best Android phones.
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
OnePlus 13 is back with a bang!It's been months since I've last seen one of the most powerful OnePlus phones at $200 off. Amazon changes that today with its latest limited-time promo. Down by 20%, the 16/512GB
What's so special about this deal, you might wonder. First of all, you won't find it at every retailer — right now, only Best Buy matches Amazon's generous $200 discount. More importantly, this is the first major discount on this Android phone since December last year.
Powerful and with a gorgeous 6.8-inch display, the OnePlus 13 doesn't disappoint one bit. The screen has some nice extras like Aqua Touch 2.0, which keeps it responsive when you touch it with wet hands. Another highlight is the brightness — we've measured a peak brightness of over 2,300 nits.
Our OnePlus 13 review shows various photo samples that give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from its camera. As you can see, the contrast isn't always spot-on, and colors sometimes come out a bit too vivid. But other than that, it delivers good-looking photos with its 50MP rear camera system.
If I were the one looking for a powerful Android phone, I'd definitely grab the OnePlus 13 right now. It might not have the best camera, but its performance, overall experience, and premium display more than make up for this one flaw. Plus, it's $200 off right now, making it an even easier purchase.
What's so special about this deal, you might wonder. First of all, you won't find it at every retailer — right now, only Best Buy matches Amazon's generous $200 discount. More importantly, this is the first major discount on this Android phone since December last year.
And sure, we now have the OnePlus 15, which features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 under the hood. But it's more expensive right now, so you should definitely consider its predecessor if you're after epic savings.
Powerful and with a gorgeous 6.8-inch display, the OnePlus 13 doesn't disappoint one bit. The screen has some nice extras like Aqua Touch 2.0, which keeps it responsive when you touch it with wet hands. Another highlight is the brightness — we've measured a peak brightness of over 2,300 nits.
Recommended For You
Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this OnePlus phone also offers serious muscle. Equally suited for daily tasks and hardcore gaming, this device continues to excel on the performance front despite its age.
Our OnePlus 13 review shows various photo samples that give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from its camera. As you can see, the contrast isn't always spot-on, and colors sometimes come out a bit too vivid. But other than that, it delivers good-looking photos with its 50MP rear camera system.
If I were the one looking for a powerful Android phone, I'd definitely grab the OnePlus 13 right now. It might not have the best camera, but its performance, overall experience, and premium display more than make up for this one flaw. Plus, it's $200 off right now, making it an even easier purchase.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: