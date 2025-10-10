iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Selling at its best price, the Razr (2024) becomes your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle

The phone delivers speedy performance, has two vibrant displays, and can be yours for just under $400. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Razr (2024).
Who said that living the foldable lifestyle means you should shell out huge amounts of cash on a fancy phone that can fold in half? With Amazon’s latest deal on the Razr (2024), you can now enjoy the foldable experience for just under $400.

Yep! You read the last sentence right! You can currently get a brand-new Razr (2024) for less than $400 thanks to a massive 43% discount that slashes a whopping $300 off its usual cost. This, by the way, is the lowest price we’ve ever encountered for this foldable gem, making it an unmissable bargain for shoppers who want to see what it’s like to own a foldable phone without breaking the bank.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $300 on Amazon!

$300 off (43%)
The Razr (2024) is selling at its best price yet, allowing you to snag one for just under $400. With its fast performance and stunning displays, this is a perfect choice for shoppers who want a dependable foldable that won't break the bank. So, act fast and get one for less now while the deal is still up for grabs!
Buy at Amazon


Act fast, though. After all, there’s no telling how long this deal will last. It could stay available for a few more days, but it can also expire in a matter of minutes. And believe us, the Razr (2024) packs a tremendous amount of value at its current sub-$400 price.

Sure, since it’s more on the budget side, it comes equipped with a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. But while it doesn’t deliver the same level of performance as the Razr Ultra (2025), for instance, it can still tackle most tasks without breaking a sweat. There might be some stutters here and there, especially when switching between heavy apps, but your overall experience should be fast and responsive — also thanks to the display’s high 120Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of the display, the phone packs a stunning 6.9-inch inner AMOLED screen with a high 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering gorgeous visuals. It’s quite bright as well, boasting a peak brightness of 3000 nits that makes it easy to see even in direct sunlight.

Of course, Motorola had to cut some corners to make the phone so affordable. And the area it cut the most is the camera department. Now, that doesn’t mean the 50MP sensor can’t take beautiful photos. On the contrary, they often turn out pretty decent. However, the phone tends to oversharpen them. Plus, photos taken in low light come out yellowish and quite noisy. So, we definitely wouldn’t put it alongside the best camera phones out there.

That said, we still believe the Razr (2024) is an insanely good deal, especially if you don’t use the cameras a lot. For under $400, you get a reliable companion that can handle almost anything you throw its way, all while offering a compact design that fits into any pocket with ease — unlike some other phones that feel like bricks. Looking at you, Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Recommended Stories

So, yeah! If you’ve always wanted to get a foldable phone, we believe this is the perfect time to do so. Therefore, don’t hesitate — save on a new Razr (2024) with this deal now!

Selling at its best price, the Razr (2024) becomes your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Apple just made finding iPhone bugs more profitable than ever

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

OpenAI’s latest app racked up 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless