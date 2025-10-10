Selling at its best price, the Razr (2024) becomes your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
The phone delivers speedy performance, has two vibrant displays, and can be yours for just under $400. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who said that living the foldable lifestyle means you should shell out huge amounts of cash on a fancy phone that can fold in half? With Amazon’s latest deal on the Razr (2024), you can now enjoy the foldable experience for just under $400.
Yep! You read the last sentence right! You can currently get a brand-new Razr (2024) for less than $400 thanks to a massive 43% discount that slashes a whopping $300 off its usual cost. This, by the way, is the lowest price we’ve ever encountered for this foldable gem, making it an unmissable bargain for shoppers who want to see what it’s like to own a foldable phone without breaking the bank.
Act fast, though. After all, there’s no telling how long this deal will last. It could stay available for a few more days, but it can also expire in a matter of minutes. And believe us, the Razr (2024) packs a tremendous amount of value at its current sub-$400 price.
Sure, since it’s more on the budget side, it comes equipped with a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. But while it doesn’t deliver the same level of performance as the Razr Ultra (2025), for instance, it can still tackle most tasks without breaking a sweat. There might be some stutters here and there, especially when switching between heavy apps, but your overall experience should be fast and responsive — also thanks to the display’s high 120Hz refresh rate.
Of course, Motorola had to cut some corners to make the phone so affordable. And the area it cut the most is the camera department. Now, that doesn’t mean the 50MP sensor can’t take beautiful photos. On the contrary, they often turn out pretty decent. However, the phone tends to oversharpen them. Plus, photos taken in low light come out yellowish and quite noisy. So, we definitely wouldn’t put it alongside the best camera phones out there.
That said, we still believe the Razr (2024) is an insanely good deal, especially if you don’t use the cameras a lot. For under $400, you get a reliable companion that can handle almost anything you throw its way, all while offering a compact design that fits into any pocket with ease — unlike some other phones that feel like bricks. Looking at you, Galaxy S25 Ultra.
So, yeah! If you’ve always wanted to get a foldable phone, we believe this is the perfect time to do so. Therefore, don’t hesitate — save on a new Razr (2024) with this deal now!
