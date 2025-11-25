RayNeo Air 3s Pro AR glasses deal knocks $50 off to give you an early look at the future
The RayNeo Air 3s Pro are great, and you can now use them to get a glimpse of the future of computing at $50 off.
The RayNeo Air 3s Pro came out this year as a serious contender to upcoming AR smart glasses from Meta, Apple, Google, and others. Now, they’re $50 off, easily making them one of the best tech purchases of the year, and something that will give you an early look at the future of computing.
What are the RayNeo Air 3s Pro? They’re a pair of AR smart glasses by tech giant TCL. In a super compact and lightweight form factor, the RayNeo Air 3s Pro deliver Augmented Reality that can rival much larger VR headsets.
For example, you can project a virtual screen that is a whopping 201 inches across in any room you’re in. With just a small pair of glasses, you have a private cinema wherever you are. The display has 1,200 nits of brightness for a vibrant viewing experience, and has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well.
The RayNeo Air 3s Pro are already priced at a very competitive $299, giving other headsets and AR glasses a run for their money. Now, at just $249, they’re pretty much a no-brainer, in my opinion. There are no corners being cut here: reviews from average consumers and VR enthusiasts praise the RayNeo Air 3s Pro for their excellent display and audio.
They’re not just for watching movies or YouTube videos on, either. The RayNeo Air 3s Pro can pretty much connect to any device you would want to use them with. Android, iOS, PC, Mac, or any game console of your choosing will look stunning on the micro-OLED display.
Multiple major smartphone manufacturers are going all in on XR (Extended Reality). Now that the technology has matured, Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the only person who believes that AR smart glasses will succeed the smartphone.
With the RayNeo Air 3s Pro, you can get an early look at what the world is likely going to be using en masse pretty soon. And let me tell you, once you’ve used good AR smart glasses, you’ll start to find your phone very boring.
Simply put, you’re not going to be feeling dizzy with these on.
A deal too good to pass up
RayNeo Air 3s Pro give you an early look at the future of computing. | Image credit — TCL
The quad-speaker system is great, and you can also use the glasses in Whisper Mode. In this mode, the RayNeo Air 3s Pro direct the audio toward your ears in a much more focused way, so that only you can hear what’s going on.
An early look at the future of computing
