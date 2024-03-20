Calling all OG Pixel Watch aficionados: a quarter of its price is off at Amazon!

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Yup, the Pixel Watch 3 is indeed on the horizon, but if you’re in need of a smartwatch right now, you can’t really wait, can you?

Sure, you can snatch the current Pixel Watch 2, but if you want to get a Pixel Watch and save some money, check out this deal on the first-gen timepiece by Google.

There are many smartwatches out there, but if you’re a Google Pixel aficionado, you have to have it, right? Don’t forget that it’s a gen-first device, so there are shortcomings, as manufacturers rarely get things 100% right on the first tryout.

Boasting a round, pebble-shaped design that's both minimalistic and stylish, the Pixel Watch caters to those who prefer smaller devices with its 41mm size.

Despite its appealing aesthetics and fitness tracking capabilities via Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch faces criticism for its one-day battery life and proprietary band swapping mechanism.

However, the device has stirred mixed reactions, primarily due to its small size, which may not appeal to everyone, and the use of the outdated Exynos 9110 processor, affecting performance compared to other smartwatches like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series. Despite these drawbacks, the Pixel Watch stands out for its premium stainless steel construction, offering durability and a variety of band options for customization.

Software-wise, the Pixel Watch integrates Fitbit for fitness tracking but experiences some first-gen hiccups, including occasional performance stutters and bugs. While Google has made efforts to refine the experience through updates, the smartwatch still lags behind competitors like Apple and Samsung in terms of smoothness and functionality integration.

