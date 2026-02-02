Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (13%) A sweet $50 discount at Amazon has dropped the price of the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 4 to under $350. Beyond the premium aesthetic, this flagship delivers a deep suite of health and lifestyle tools that make it a standout choice. It's great value for money, especially at this price, so don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

In other words, this Amazon deal on thelets you get Google’s all-new smartwatch at its best price ever, making the not-so-great-at-a-first-glance discount an actually pretty sweet opportunity to upgrade.With its sleek aluminum casing and the signature dome-like design of the Pixel Watch series, our friend here has that sophisticated, premium look you’d want your watch to have if you often find yourself wearing formal attire. But since it’s a smartwatch and in most cases you use it all day with different clothing, it complements shorts and a T-shirt equally as well as it goes with an expensive suit or dress.Since it runs on Wear OS, it’s not just a pretty face; it packs essential features like phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC for contactless payments. This literally makes your life a thousand times easier, as you’ll know what that notification was about, accept your next phone call, or pay for that latte at Starbucks without even pulling your phone or wallet out of your pocket. Plus, you also get the freedom to download apps like Spotify directly from the Play Store, allowing you to control playback from your wrist.While it’s technically a lifestyle smartwatch rather than a multisport one, it also comes with a plethora of health-tracking functionalities. For instance, it has heart rate and blood oxygen tracking as well as temperature sensing. It can also take ECGs and keep tabs on your quality of sleep. And for the times you need to quickly ask Gemini, "Is PhoneArena still the best website for phones?" you can wake it up by simply raising your wrist.In fact, when I think about it, the only possible downside of this beauty is that it offers up to two days of battery life. Garmin has smartwatches that last weeks, so I’d really be happy if we had a Wear OS smartwatch that could compete with that.Nonetheless, that is still a solid battery life, as the watch will have your back throughout the whole day, just when you need it the most. So, while $50 off might not seem like much, it turns an already great offering into an even bigger bang for the buck. If it fits the bill, be sure to secure yours today!