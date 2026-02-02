Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Limited-time deal turns the latest Pixel Watch 4 into an even bigger bang for the buck

The watch boasts a plethora of features and is a solid pick if you want a sleek timepiece that can complement every attire.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Wearables Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holding a Pixel Watch 4.
       View now at Amazon  
What is the best smartwatch for Pixel users? The Pixel Watch 4, of course! With it being Google’s latest smartwatch, this is the top choice for Pixel fans looking to upgrade their wrist game. And now, they can do exactly that by grabbing this beauty at a sweet discount on Amazon.

The e-commerce behemoth has discounted the 45mm Bluetooth-only version of the timepiece by 13%, basically slashing $50 off this watch’s price. I know that $50 doesn’t seem like a hefty discount, but at least in this instance, it lets you get one of the best smartwatches money can buy for less than $350. Also, the watch hasn’t seen a heftier discount yet, making this the biggest price cut it has ever had.

Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (13%)
A sweet $50 discount at Amazon has dropped the price of the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 4 to under $350. Beyond the premium aesthetic, this flagship delivers a deep suite of health and lifestyle tools that make it a standout choice. It's great value for money, especially at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


In other words, this Amazon deal on the Pixel Watch 4 lets you get Google’s all-new smartwatch at its best price ever, making the not-so-great-at-a-first-glance discount an actually pretty sweet opportunity to upgrade.

With its sleek aluminum casing and the signature dome-like design of the Pixel Watch series, our friend here has that sophisticated, premium look you’d want your watch to have if you often find yourself wearing formal attire. But since it’s a smartwatch and in most cases you use it all day with different clothing, it complements shorts and a T-shirt equally as well as it goes with an expensive suit or dress.

Recommended For You

Since it runs on Wear OS, it’s not just a pretty face; it packs essential features like phone call support, smart notifications, and NFC for contactless payments. This literally makes your life a thousand times easier, as you’ll know what that notification was about, accept your next phone call, or pay for that latte at Starbucks without even pulling your phone or wallet out of your pocket. Plus, you also get the freedom to download apps like Spotify directly from the Play Store, allowing you to control playback from your wrist.

While it’s technically a lifestyle smartwatch rather than a multisport one, it also comes with a plethora of health-tracking functionalities. For instance, it has heart rate and blood oxygen tracking as well as temperature sensing. It can also take ECGs and keep tabs on your quality of sleep. And for the times you need to quickly ask Gemini, "Is PhoneArena still the best website for phones?" you can wake it up by simply raising your wrist.

In fact, when I think about it, the only possible downside of this beauty is that it offers up to two days of battery life. Garmin has smartwatches that last weeks, so I’d really be happy if we had a Wear OS smartwatch that could compete with that.

Nonetheless, that is still a solid battery life, as the watch will have your back throughout the whole day, just when you need it the most. So, while $50 off might not seem like much, it turns an already great offering into an even bigger bang for the buck. If it fits the bill, be sure to secure yours today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15707 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless