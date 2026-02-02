A 42% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 just made Brown my favorite color
The cans bring so much value that you can easily dismiss the color and score a pair.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
After all, at 42% off, these $450 headphones drop to about $264, which lets you score a whopping $187 in savings if you’re fast enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. Sure, the offer applies only to the model in Brown, but other color options are also on sale at the time of writing; it's just that this Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 deal is the best available on Amazon.
I wouldn’t think twice about pulling the trigger on this promo if I were looking for high-end headphones. In addition to the fact that these cans were at a similar discount a few weeks ago and no one knows when the price might go back up, Sennheiser is one of the top audio companies in the world. And with the MOMENTUM 4 cans being its flagship product, you can expect all the goodies that the best high-end wireless headphones usually come with.
Recommended For You
In comparison, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which I adore in every single way and is currently selling at a bargain price on Amazon, offers up to 24 hours of playback. That means Sennheiser’s set delivers a massive 2.5 times more battery life on a single charge compared to Bose’s high-end headphones.
Beyond their comfort and incredible battery performance, they deliver premium sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. You don’t get head tracking or 360-degree audio here, unfortunately, but the long-lasting battery more than compensates for that, I think.
Plus, they come with capable ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening, even though it still falls a bit behind the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. You can also customize the strength of the ANC within the app, just like the sound.
All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 may fall short in some areas compared to Sony’s and Bose’s flagships, but they still tick a lot of the necessary boxes. And as we saw, they truly excel in battery life, making them a standout choice for commuters and long flights. They might be a tough sell at $450, but at just under $264, they are a solid bargain. So, act fast and grab a pair with this deal now while you still can!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: