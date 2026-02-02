Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

A 42% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 just made Brown my favorite color

The cans bring so much value that you can easily dismiss the color and score a pair.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
       View now at Amazon  
I really like getting expensive devices at heavily discounted prices. Who doesn't, am I right? That is why I just couldn’t turn a blind eye to Amazon’s 42% discount on Sennheiser’s flagship headphones, the MOMENTUM 4, and decided to write a dedicated post for this deal.

After all, at 42% off, these $450 headphones drop to about $264, which lets you score a whopping $187 in savings if you’re fast enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. Sure, the offer applies only to the model in Brown, but other color options are also on sale at the time of writing; it's just that this Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 deal is the best available on Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Brown: Save $187 on Amazon!

$187 off (42%)
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 in brown are selling at a tempting 42% discount on Amazon. This drops them below $264, turning them into an absolute no-brainer. With their battery life of up to 60 hours, these are perfect for long commutes or flights. Plus, they rank among the best on the market, meaning they also sound great and have solid ANC. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


I wouldn’t think twice about pulling the trigger on this promo if I were looking for high-end headphones. In addition to the fact that these cans were at a similar discount a few weeks ago and no one knows when the price might go back up, Sennheiser is one of the top audio companies in the world. And with the MOMENTUM 4 cans being its flagship product, you can expect all the goodies that the best high-end wireless headphones usually come with.

Recommended For You

For example, they are pretty comfy. Boasting spacious earpads with plush memory foam wrapped in high-quality synthetic leather, they feel exceptionally soft, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions. And by “long,” I mean up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned off and up to 56 hours with it turned on.

In comparison, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which I adore in every single way and is currently selling at a bargain price on Amazon, offers up to 24 hours of playback. That means Sennheiser’s set delivers a massive 2.5 times more battery life on a single charge compared to Bose’s high-end headphones.

Beyond their comfort and incredible battery performance, they deliver premium sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. You don’t get head tracking or 360-degree audio here, unfortunately, but the long-lasting battery more than compensates for that, I think.

Plus, they come with capable ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening, even though it still falls a bit behind the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. You can also customize the strength of the ANC within the app, just like the sound.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 may fall short in some areas compared to Sony’s and Bose’s flagships, but they still tick a lot of the necessary boxes. And as we saw, they truly excel in battery life, making them a standout choice for commuters and long flights. They might be a tough sell at $450, but at just under $264, they are a solid bargain. So, act fast and grab a pair with this deal now while you still can!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15708 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Samsung shows off Galaxy S26 Ultra camera improvements in new videos
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless