A 42% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 just made Brown my favorite color





Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Brown: Save $187 on Amazon! $187 off (42%) The Sennheiser Momentum 4 in brown are selling at a tempting 42% discount on Amazon. This drops them below $264, turning them into an absolute no-brainer. With their battery life of up to 60 hours, these are perfect for long commutes or flights. Plus, they rank among the best on the market, meaning they also sound great and have solid ANC. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



I wouldn’t think twice about pulling the trigger on this promo if I were looking for high-end headphones. In addition to the fact that these cans were at a similar discount a few weeks ago and no one knows when the price might go back up, Sennheiser is one of the top audio companies in the world. And with the MOMENTUM 4 cans being its flagship product, you can expect all the goodies that the



In comparison, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which I adore in every single way and is currently selling at a bargain price on Amazon, offers up to 24 hours of playback. That means Sennheiser’s set delivers a massive 2.5 times more battery life on a single charge compared to Bose’s high-end headphones.



Beyond their comfort and incredible battery performance, they deliver premium sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. You don’t get head tracking or 360-degree audio here, unfortunately, but the long-lasting battery more than compensates for that, I think.



Plus, they come with capable ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening, even though it still falls a bit behind the



I really like getting expensive devices at heavily discounted prices. Who doesn't, am I right? That is why I just couldn’t turn a blind eye to Amazon’s 42% discount on Sennheiser’s flagship headphones, the MOMENTUM 4, and decided to write a dedicated post for this deal.After all, at 42% off, these $450 headphones drop to about $264, which lets you score a whopping $187 in savings if you’re fast enough and pull the trigger on this deal now. Sure, the offer applies only to the model in Brown, but other color options are also on sale at the time of writing; it's just that this Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 deal is the best available on Amazon.