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Pixel Buds Pro 2 become a sub-$170 bargain with Walmart’s latest deal

The earbuds deliver premium sound, good ANC, and incredible battery life. Save while you can!

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A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro XL may be selling for $300 off on Amazon right now, but if you already have a fancy Pixel phone and are looking to upgrade your listening experience, I suggest you check out Walmart’s deal on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering a $59 discount on the Hazel model, letting you score Google’s flagship earbuds for $169.99. Only a few units are left in stock, though, which is why I urge you to act quickly and snag a pair now before the offer becomes a thing of the past.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Now 26% OFF at Walmart!

$169 99
$229
$59 off (26%)
Now's the perfect time to upgrade your audio game if you're rocking a Pixel. Thanks to a 26% discount, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are currently sitting at $169.99 at Walmart, saving you $59. These are Google's flagship earbuds, so act fast and grab a pair for less while you can!
Buy at Walmart
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Being Google’s current top-of-the-line earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 tick all the right boxes. Designed to rival the likes of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the AirPods Pro 3, they offer premium sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the full five-band EQ available in the Pixel Buds app—or directly in the settings of your Pixel phone, if you’re rocking one.

Additionally, they have good ANC, which does a solid job of blocking sounds in the low-frequency spectrum. However, it’s not quite on the level of other high-end earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM6, so it might let higher-pitched sounds bleed in. So, while you may not hear the hum of your air conditioner, you might still hear the clicks of your keyboard.

That said, they more than compensate for their not-so-perfect ANC with a light, comfy build and great battery life. With ANC turned on, they deliver up to eight hours of listening time on their own and up to 30 hours with the case. Without ANC, they offer up to 12 hours on their own and up to 48 hours total with the case. Those are some pretty impressive numbers for such compact earphones.

I honestly think the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a solid choice at their current $169.99 price. So, if you agree and are willing to give them a chance, don’t waste time and capitalize on this deal now!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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