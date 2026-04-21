Pixel Buds Pro 2 become a sub-$170 bargain with Walmart’s latest deal
The earbuds deliver premium sound, good ANC, and incredible battery life. Save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. | Image by PhoneArena
The Pixel 10 Pro XL may be selling for $300 off on Amazon right now, but if you already have a fancy Pixel phone and are looking to upgrade your listening experience, I suggest you check out Walmart’s deal on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Right now, the e-commerce giant is offering a $59 discount on the Hazel model, letting you score Google’s flagship earbuds for $169.99. Only a few units are left in stock, though, which is why I urge you to act quickly and snag a pair now before the offer becomes a thing of the past.
Recommended For You
Being Google’s current top-of-the-line earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 tick all the right boxes. Designed to rival the likes of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the AirPods Pro 3, they offer premium sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the full five-band EQ available in the Pixel Buds app—or directly in the settings of your Pixel phone, if you’re rocking one.
Additionally, they have good ANC, which does a solid job of blocking sounds in the low-frequency spectrum. However, it’s not quite on the level of other high-end earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM6, so it might let higher-pitched sounds bleed in. So, while you may not hear the hum of your air conditioner, you might still hear the clicks of your keyboard.
That said, they more than compensate for their not-so-perfect ANC with a light, comfy build and great battery life. With ANC turned on, they deliver up to eight hours of listening time on their own and up to 30 hours with the case. Without ANC, they offer up to 12 hours on their own and up to 48 hours total with the case. Those are some pretty impressive numbers for such compact earphones.
I honestly think the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a solid choice at their current $169.99 price. So, if you agree and are willing to give them a chance, don’t waste time and capitalize on this deal now!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: