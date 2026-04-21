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Garmin Forerunner 965 just became your new running companion with this Amazon discount

The watch is loaded with features and is absolutely worth getting.

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Garmin Forerunner 965 shown during a run.
Garmin Forerunner 965 shown during a run. | Image by Garmin

While I’m one of those gym rats who isn’t afraid of the cardio section, I still can’t fully wrap my head around people who run for fun or train for marathons. However, if I were a runner at heart instead of a hardcore Netflix and Apple TV+ binge-watcher, I’d definitely want a running smartwatch to be my workout buddy. And those, sadly, don't come cheap.

On the bright side, Amazon has a lovely deal on the Garmin Forerunner 965 in Black right now that saves you a whole $100. This allows you to snag one for just under $500. Even though this smartwatch isn’t exactly a spring chicken, having been released back in 2023, I think it’s still well worth getting, especially with this markdown.

Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100!

$100 off (17%)
You can currently snag a brand-new Garmin Forerunner 965 for just under $500 on Amazon, thanks to a $100 discount. Though it's still a bit of an investment, this premium, feature-packed smartwatch offers incredible value for the money and is perfect for people who want to become better runners. Act fast and save today!
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Designed to help you level up your running game, our friend here boasts features like Sleep Coach and Garmin Coach. Thanks to these, it can give you insights into how to improve your sleep so you can rest better, and it even provides you with tailored training plans.

In addition, it offers a training readiness score, telling you exactly when your body is ready for the next workout. And since there’s more to life than running for miles, it supports features like Garmin Pay for contactless payments and the Connect IQ store for downloading third-party apps. You also get Garmin’s LiveTrack functionality, which allows your friends and family to follow your real-time location while you’re out.

Now, add the fact that you can control everything via the colorful AMOLED touchscreen and that the watch offers up to 23 days of battery life on a single charge, and you get a device that truly is the ultimate running companion. Not to mention that 23 days of usage is a battery performance that fancy smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 can only dream of.

So, don’t miss out! If you’re in the market for a new running smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner 965 fits the bill, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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