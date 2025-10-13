iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Grab the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a sweet post Prime-Day discount

This particular Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 color is 26% off even after the autumn shopping spree!

Prime Day finished nearly a week ago, but Amazon has decided to bring the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back into the spotlight with its latest deal. Right now, the model in Porcelain is down by 26%, which knocks it to about $170. That’s some $59 in savings — an incredibly good bargain for those who missed out on Prime Day in October! 

Pixel Buds Pro 2: 26% off at Amazon

$59 off (26%)
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, packing solid sound quality and long battery life. The best part about them is that you can grab a pair for 26% off even after Prime Day! Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, these aren’t the 2025-released Google buds, but they’re still among the best wireless earbuds on the market. So, what exactly do they bring to the table? Quite a bit, to be honest. First of all, they offer excellent sound quality. Unlike cheaper models, they don’t deliver overpowering bass right out of the box. Instead, you get balanced audio with sparkly highs and a wide soundstage that should meet most users’ needs.

What about the ANC? It mostly does the job, but it’s certainly not the best in class. Expect most low-end noises to get much less annoying, but high-pitched sounds can still sneak through — especially if you’re not playing music. If you’re looking for wireless earbuds purely for their ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 might be a more suitable choice.

While the ANC might not be everyone’s cup of tea, these puppies offer a supremely comfortable design. They’re very lightweight — you might even forget you’re wearing them. But more importantly, they offer two ways of wearing, keeping them safe in place even during heavy workouts.

Battery life is impressive as well. With ANC on, you can expect up to eight hours of music from the buds, with an extra 22 hours available from the charging case. That’s indeed a solid result — they even beat options like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on that front.

Bottom line: the Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack superb sound quality, excellent fit, long playtime, and decent ANC. What more could you ask for? Grab a pair in Porcelain and save big with this generous Amazon deal.

