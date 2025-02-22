The Pixel 9 is still a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Did you know Amazon still has the Pixel 9 at a sweet discount? Well, it does — you can still score $150 off the base 128GB model. That brings the ~$800 down to about $650, a very decent asking price.

Pixel 9, 128GB: Save $150 at Amazon

$150 off (19%)
The Pixel 9 is currently available for $150 off its original price on Amazon. The promo has been live for some time and might expire soon, meaning you might not have much longer to act. Get one and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

We should point out that Amazon isn't the only merchant giving you such lovely discounts. In fact, Best Buy has the same ongoing promo at the time of writing. Over at Amazon, however, the deal has been live for about a couple of weeks and might expire before long. So, if you still haven't taken advantage, know you might not have much longer to act.

But what makes the Pixel 9 a worthwhile pick? First off, it features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates, delivering a premium visual experience. Under the hood, you have none other than the in-house Tensor G4 processor, which enables advanced AI features, Gemini Nano (which gives you suggested replies, among other conveniences), and enhanced camera tricks like Reimagine and Add Me.

Of course, this silicon can't measure up to Samsung phones and their custom Qualcomm chips in terms of raw horsepower. However, the Android 14 phone still delivers a buttery-smooth everyday experience.

Like most Google Pixel phones, this fella delivers plenty on the camera front as well. As you can see via our Pixel 9 review, the handset takes lovely photos with natural colors and ample detail. It features a 50 MP main camera on the rear, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10.5 MP selfie lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro sibling also stands out with an impressive software promise. Unlike some other brands, Google gives its handsets an inspiring seven-year software support. The long software support guarantee also ensures you receive Pixel Feature drops well into the future.

Bottom line? The Pixel 9 is a lovely pick at its current discount! While it was much cheaper in select colors during Black Friday 2024, the device is an unmissable bargain at $150 off. Once again, we recommend you act fast if you want to save on this phone, as Amazon has been keeping this lovely 19% markdown for some time.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

