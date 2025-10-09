Pixel 9 remains a hot pick with this $200 post-Prime Day discount
With its Tensor G4 chip, 12GB of RAM, gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display, dependable battery life, and incredible camera capabilities, the Pixel 9 is a must-have at $200 off. Don’t miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
October Prime Day 2025 brought a plethora of unmissable discounts, including hefty markdowns on almost all Pixel 9 phones. For instance, the regular Pixel 9 was on sale for $250 off, hitting its lowest price on Amazon. It was an unmissable deal, which, sadly, is now a thing of the past.
However, you can still save big on this capable phone, as it’s still on sale at the e-commerce giant, albeit at a lower $200 discount. This means you can snag this compact powerhouse for just under $600, which is still a no-brainer price considering it usually costs about $800 to treat yourself to a unit. Furthermore, all color options are selling at the same markdown, so you can choose the one that best matches your taste.
It’s advisable to capitalize quickly, as there’s no telling how long this incredible deal will stay available. Given how awesome the Pixel 9 is, we don’t think it’ll stay up for grabs for long. Sure, it’s technically an older phone now that we have the new shiny Pixel 10s, but it’s definitely still worth considering, especially at $200 off.
For instance, its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM provide fast performance and quick execution of on-device AI-powered tasks. And since this is a Pixel phone, it takes stunning photos with vibrant colors using its 50MP main camera and a 10.5MP selfie snapper. To top it off, it rocks a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a crisp 2424 × 1080 resolution and HDR support, so you can enjoy YouTube videos and Instagram reels in great quality.
Its 4,700 mAh battery, on the other hand, gives peace of mind that you won’t need to reach for a charger during the day — as long as you use it moderately, that is. So, when everything is combined, you get a phone that ticks all the right boxes at a price your wallet will approve. Therefore, don’t wait around — score one for less now!
