Amazon slashes 32% off the Pixel 9, dropping it to a mid-range price

Act fast and save now, as this bad boy is worth every penny at its current price!

Deals Google Google Pixel
A close-up of the Pixel 9.
       View now at Amazon  
The Pixel 9 may not be among the latest Pixels anymore, but a sweet 32% discount on Amazon makes it just irresistible for bargain hunters in the market for a flagship-grade compact Android-powered phone.

With this price cut, you can currently snag the 128GB model in Obsidian for just south of $545, saving you a whole $254 in the process. Not bad, considering its usual cost is about $800. And if Obsidian isn’t your color, you can score the other hues for less as well, but at lower markdowns.

Pixel 9 128GB: Save $254 on Amazon!

$254 off (32%)
An early Black Friday deal lets you save $254 on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage. The phone may not be among Google's latest handsets anymore, but it still packs a punch, delivers stunning visuals, and takes incredible photos. Act fast and save now while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Obviously, the deal itself is unmissable, but the question that might be circling in your head is not whether Amazon’s offer is worth capitalizing on, but whether the Pixel 9 is still worth getting, given that it’s an older model. Our opinion? We believe the phone is a steal at this price, so you should hurry and save with this promo while you still can!

For instance, its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding apps and games without a hitch, all while its stunning 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content delivers breathtaking visuals. This means you’ll be able to multitask like a pro and enjoy YouTube videos in crystal-clear clarity.

Of course, since it’s a Pixel phone, you’ll also be able to take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors using the capable 50MP main camera or 10.5MP snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its 4,700 mAh battery will have your back throughout the whole day, giving you peace of mind that your phone is ready for anything the day throws at you.

Overall, the Pixel 9 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $254 off. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
