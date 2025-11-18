Amazon slashes 32% off the Pixel 9, dropping it to a mid-range price
Act fast and save now, as this bad boy is worth every penny at its current price!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 9 may not be among the latest Pixels anymore, but a sweet 32% discount on Amazon makes it just irresistible for bargain hunters in the market for a flagship-grade compact Android-powered phone.The
Obviously, the deal itself is unmissable, but the question that might be circling in your head is not whether Amazon’s offer is worth capitalizing on, but whether the Pixel 9 is still worth getting, given that it’s an older model. Our opinion? We believe the phone is a steal at this price, so you should hurry and save with this promo while you still can!
For instance, its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding apps and games without a hitch, all while its stunning 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content delivers breathtaking visuals. This means you’ll be able to multitask like a pro and enjoy YouTube videos in crystal-clear clarity.
Overall, the Pixel 9 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $254 off. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... × Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger Ginger is checking your text for mistakes... ×
With this price cut, you can currently snag the 128GB model in Obsidian for just south of $545, saving you a whole $254 in the process. Not bad, considering its usual cost is about $800. And if Obsidian isn’t your color, you can score the other hues for less as well, but at lower markdowns.
Obviously, the deal itself is unmissable, but the question that might be circling in your head is not whether Amazon’s offer is worth capitalizing on, but whether the Pixel 9 is still worth getting, given that it’s an older model. Our opinion? We believe the phone is a steal at this price, so you should hurry and save with this promo while you still can!
For instance, its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding apps and games without a hitch, all while its stunning 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content delivers breathtaking visuals. This means you’ll be able to multitask like a pro and enjoy YouTube videos in crystal-clear clarity.
Of course, since it’s a Pixel phone, you’ll also be able to take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors using the capable 50MP main camera or 10.5MP snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its 4,700 mAh battery will have your back throughout the whole day, giving you peace of mind that your phone is ready for anything the day throws at you.
Overall, the Pixel 9 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $254 off. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
or reload the browser
or reload the browser
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: