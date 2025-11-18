Amazon slashes 32% off the Pixel 9, dropping it to a mid-range price

Pixel 9

Obviously, the deal itself is unmissable, but the question that might be circling in your head is not whether Amazon’s offer is worth capitalizing on, but whether theis still worth getting, given that it’s an older model. Our opinion? We believe the phone is a steal at this price, so you should hurry and save with this promo while you still can!For instance, its Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle demanding apps and games without a hitch, all while its stunning 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content delivers breathtaking visuals. This means you’ll be able to multitask like a pro and enjoy YouTube videos in crystal-clear clarity.Of course, since it’s a Pixel phone, you’ll also be able to take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors using the capable 50MP main camera or 10.5MP snapper for selfies. Meanwhile, its 4,700 mAh battery will have your back throughout the whole day, giving you peace of mind that your phone is ready for anything the day throws at you.Overall, theis absolutely worth getting, especially now that it’s selling for $254 off. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!