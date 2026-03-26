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Amazon's Spring Sale makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold my top foldable pick

The Amazon Spring Sale won't last forever, so act quickly if you want to save.

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Rear view of a folded Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Why pay full price for your next foldable when this one is $300 off? | Image by PhoneArena

Amazon's Spring Sale event keeps going strong. Alongside fantastic offers on the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 9a, the e-commerce giant has also slashed prices for the brand's latest foldable option. Yep, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is once again on sale, now available with a $300 discount. 

By the way, Amazon sweetens the bargain by giving users enhanced trade-in discounts. If you provide an eligible device in good condition, you'll now receive an extra $100 discount, added on top of the estimated trade-in value. 

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: save $300 right now

$300 off (17%)
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable options in 2026. Featuring a premium build and two fantastic screens, it gives you a fluid, enjoyable Pixel experience. Plus, it's now $300 off during the Amazon Spring Sale event.
Buy at Amazon

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Even if you don't trade in a device (though I definitely recommend checking out the option), you're getting a fantastic deal. After all, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's main competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is currently available at significantly higher prices at Amazon. 

One of the things I really like about this Android phone is just how bright its display gets. Our tests show it hits an impressive 2,626 nits of peak brightness, significantly improving your viewing experience in all conditions. You can find details about the 8-inch main screen and more in our Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review.

The device also features a Tensor G5 chip under the hood. Now, this processor doesn't deliver extreme firepower for long gaming sessions. Instead, it focuses on providing an AI-first experience. And if you're all about experiencing the latest AI features while enjoying a smooth and reliable daily experience, this Google Pixel phone won't disappoint you one bit. 

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold also delivers solid battery life. The 5,015mAh battery under the hood gives you over 16.5 hours of use on a single charge with browsing. However, gaming drains the battery rather fast, so keep that in mind.

If you find the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold the right fit for your needs, this Amazon promo should definitely be on your radar. At $300 off, the model brings a lot to the table.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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