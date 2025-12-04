iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Amazon's top Pixel 10 discount is still going strong, beating Best Buy and Google's holiday deals

So what if you skipped this year's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities?

Google Pixel 10
Just in case you missed the news among all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday noise of the last couple of weeks, Amazon improved an already phenomenal $200 Pixel 10 discount a few days ago, making Google's non-Pro 6.3-inch powerhouse even harder to resist for Android purists on (relatively) tight budgets this Christmas.

Incredibly enough, that enhanced $250 discount is still available for both 128 and 256GB storage variants and a couple of different colorways (for each of those models), although that's probably not going to be the case much longer. You're simply looking at too good of a holiday deal here on a device that's arguably too good... for its heavily reduced prices.

Google Pixel 10

$250 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian and Lemongrass Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10

$250 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo and Lemongrass Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, I'm not saying that the Pixel 10 is the best Android phone money can buy right now (how could it be with both the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL around at hefty prolonged Cyber Monday discounts of their own?), but at 250 bucks off a regular price of $799, the value equation seems pretty much unbeatable.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review just a few months back, this is a device that shines on the camera performance front, as well as in other key departments like battery life, overall speed, build quality, screen quality, and even magnetic charging.

And that's all before you consider the industry-leading long-term software support that's often the number one selling point of any Google-made product. Yes, the Pixel 10 runs Android 16 (in its cleanest and smoothest form), and believe it or not, you are guaranteed a grand total of seven timely OS upgrades, which means that (at least in theory) you should be able to use this thing without a hitch through 2032 (at the very least).


If you hurry, you can choose between Obsidian and Lemongrass colorways as far as the Pixel 10's entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned and between Indigo and Lemongrass if you think you need twice as much local digital hoarding room. Well, you can also go for two other paint jobs, but only if you're okay saving $200 instead of $250. $200, in case you're wondering, is the maximum discount available at retailers like Best Buy and Google's own official US e-store at the time of this writing, so clearly, Amazon is the way to go and now the moment to pull the trigger for stock Android-loving bargain hunters.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
