Amazon's top Pixel 10 discount is still going strong, beating Best Buy and Google's holiday deals
So what if you skipped this year's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just in case you missed the news among all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday noise of the last couple of weeks, Amazon improved an already phenomenal $200 Pixel 10 discount a few days ago, making Google's non-Pro 6.3-inch powerhouse even harder to resist for Android purists on (relatively) tight budgets this Christmas.
Incredibly enough, that enhanced $250 discount is still available for both 128 and 256GB storage variants and a couple of different colorways (for each of those models), although that's probably not going to be the case much longer. You're simply looking at too good of a holiday deal here on a device that's arguably too good... for its heavily reduced prices.
Naturally, I'm not saying that the Pixel 10 is the best Android phone money can buy right now (how could it be with both the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL around at hefty prolonged Cyber Monday discounts of their own?), but at 250 bucks off a regular price of $799, the value equation seems pretty much unbeatable.
As highlighted in our comprehensive Google Pixel 10 review just a few months back, this is a device that shines on the camera performance front, as well as in other key departments like battery life, overall speed, build quality, screen quality, and even magnetic charging.
And that's all before you consider the industry-leading long-term software support that's often the number one selling point of any Google-made product. Yes, the Pixel 10 runs Android 16 (in its cleanest and smoothest form), and believe it or not, you are guaranteed a grand total of seven timely OS upgrades, which means that (at least in theory) you should be able to use this thing without a hitch through 2032 (at the very least).
Stylish colorway, awesome camera system, and a phenomenal price point right now. What's not to love? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
If you hurry, you can choose between Obsidian and Lemongrass colorways as far as the Pixel 10's entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned and between Indigo and Lemongrass if you think you need twice as much local digital hoarding room. Well, you can also go for two other paint jobs, but only if you're okay saving $200 instead of $250. $200, in case you're wondering, is the maximum discount available at retailers like Best Buy and Google's own official US e-store at the time of this writing, so clearly, Amazon is the way to go and now the moment to pull the trigger for stock Android-loving bargain hunters.
