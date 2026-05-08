The $0/mo Razr (2025) at Total Wireless is Verizon’s best-kept secret this May

What I love about the Razr (2025) is that it’s probably the cheapest clamshell foldable phone you can get right now. Since most foldables cost an arm and a leg, it’s definitely a tempting choice if you want to start living that foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank on those Galaxy Z Flips and Razr Ultras.

Now even more tempting with Total Wireless





Razr (2025): Now for just $0.00 per month or only $99.99! $0 /mo $599 99 $600 off (100%) Total Wireless lets you score a brand-new Razr (2025) for just $0.00. All you need to do is opt for a 24-month installment plan and sign up and remain on a Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plan. Alternatively, you can port in your number from another carrier and sign up for a two-month or higher Total 5G Unlimited plan to get it for just $99.99. Buy at Total Wireless













Yep, that’s right! You can score a capable smartphone that literally folds in half for less than $100, saving you a jaw-dropping $500. That said, there are a few minor requirements you have to meet to take advantage of this offer. With a starting price of $599.99, the Razr (2025) is already quite tempting at Total Wireless, but why pay full price when you can snag the best budget foldable for just $99.99?Yep, that’s right! You can score a capable smartphone that literally folds in half for less than $100, saving you a jaw-dropping $500. That said, there are a few minor requirements you have to meet to take advantage of this offer.



To start living that fancy foldable lifestyle for only $99.99, you need to port in your number from a non-



Even if you go for the most expensive Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month option, which costs $195, you’ll be looking at paying $294.99 total—still a much better bargain than the phone’s usual cost of around $600. To start living that fancy foldable lifestyle for only $99.99, you need to port in your number from a non- Verizon carrier, like T-Mobile AT&T , Mint, or Metro. Then, you have to opt for a Total 5G Unlimited 2-month plan or higher. Since these are prepaid plans, you’ll have to pay $99.99 for the phone plus an additional $110 to $195, depending on the plan you choose.Even if you go for the most expensive Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month option, which costs $195, you’ll be looking at paying $294.99 total—still a much better bargain than the phone’s usual cost of around $600.



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You can even get a Razr (2025) for $0.00 per month with Total Wireless Edge





You read that right, fellow deal hunter! Total Wireless also lets you get this clamshell star for free. All you need to do is opt for a 24-month installment plan, then sign up and remain on a Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plan for the duration of the loan.



This way, you’ll receive a monthly Total Wireless Edge Loan Promotional Credit that will cover the entirety of your phone payment. However, if you downgrade or switch to another carrier, you’ll lose those credits and will have to then pay the full price of the device.





A clamshell foldable that punches way above its weight













Sure, it can’t really compare to top dogs like the



Likewise, it surely won’t be winning any awards for



Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Regardless of whether you go for Total Wireless’s $500 discount on the Razr (2025) or choose the Total Wireless Edge path, you’re in for a treat.Sure, it can’t really compare to top dogs like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Razr Ultra (2025), but its Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM are enough to deliver dependable performance. You shouldn't experience any issues with it as long as you don’t push it too hard with demanding apps or games.Likewise, it surely won’t be winning any awards for best camera phone , but the 50MP main snapper is reliable enough to turn your favorite memories into vibrant, colorful photos, even though Motorola utilizes aggressive oversharpening, which could lead to a loss in fine detail sometimes.The biggest highlight has to be the 6.9-inch inner OLED display. With its 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR capabilities, it offers stunning visuals for the price. And with that high 120Hz refresh rate on board, everything feels snappy and responsive.





Total Wireless just makes the Razr (2025) impossible to resist





With the phone bringing so much to the table, it’s just a no-brainer to grab one for only $99.99—or even for free with Total Wireless Edge. Given that these plans benefit from Verizon ’s high-speed network and most offer unlimited data, I believe this is a deal you don’t want to miss, especially if you’ve already been thinking about jumping ship to another carrier.



I don’t know how long this promo will last, so my advice is as follows: if you want to see what it’s like to have a phone that folds in half and doesn’t take up much space in your pocket, be sure to act fast and snag a Razr (2025) at a bargain price at Total Wireless today!



