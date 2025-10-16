Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

Most of you don’t want a foldable iPhone, and that might be the right call.

Apple iPhone
A render of the potential design of a foldable iPhone smartphone.
Apple won’t tell you about it yet, but it’s making a foldable iPhone. We know that because of the rising number of rumors, which make some people very excited, but based on your votes, many of you are skeptical.

Poll results show you’re divided in your opinion about the iPhone Fold


In a recent poll, you voted on whether you plan to buy a foldable iPhone or not, and the results were mixed. While the most popular opinion was that you didn’t want an iPhone Fold at all, winning almost 35% of the votes, quite a few people seem to consider getting one.

Do you plan to buy a foldable iPhone?

Vote View Result


Almost 27% of you said that you are waiting for a foldable iPhone and plan to buy one. Another 24% also seem excited about the device, but they’d consider it if the price is under $2,000. About 7% would consider an iPhone Fold if the software is good enough. 

Putting those numbers together shows that at least 60% of you would think about getting an iPhone Fold.

What kind of foldable would you want Apple to make first?

Vote View Result


Interestingly, about 7% of you say a flip foldable would be preferable. In another recent poll, we asked you directly what type of foldable you would like Apple to make, and over 21% said a clamshell device would be the best. While answering different questions, both polls demonstrate that you’re interested in an iPhone Fold.

Does Apple have a guaranteed hit in its sleeve?



Those numbers could make some people think that the success of an iPhone Fold is all but guaranteed, but that’s not the case. Apple will still face multiple challenges, some of which are obvious from those same numbers.

Apple will need to win over people who have been watching Samsung sell foldable phones for years. The iPhone Fold will need to feel at least as good as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which I’m confident Apple can achieve. 

However, Samsung also offers the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is a completely different device, but apparently, enough people like it. Add to the mix the Motorola Razr (2025) and the upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold, and Apple might face even more competition.

The inevitable initial hype will help Apple sell a lot of foldable phones, but then the company will need to convince everyone else that the iPhone Fold is worth it. That requires the high-quality build Apple certainly can provide, but also a great software experience, and most importantly, a good price.

Wanting and buying are two different things


My experiences with Samsung’s foldables were always positive. I loved the novelty of the devices, that they’re well-built, and how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 fits in every pocket. However, my experience was never so much better that I wanted to pay the higher price of a foldable.

At the end of the day, the most important metric will be how many people will buy a foldable iPhone. Many people, including me, would like to try an iPhone Fold, but what matters is how many people will pay for one.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless