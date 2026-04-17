Build your custom plan with Tello!

OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details

New leak has revealed key specs and the design of the OnePlus Watch 4.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wearables OnePlus WearOS
A OnePlus Watch 3 on a man’s hand.
The OnePlus Watch 3 is getting a sequel anytime soon. | Image by PhoneArena
We’ve already seen several clues about what OnePlus may be preparing with its upcoming smartwatch, but there were many missing details. Now, a new leak has revealed the design and some key specs, which make the wearable feel rather underwhelming.

OnePlus Watch 4 specs appear in a new leak


The OnePlus Watch 4 has appeared in a Google Play Console listing, which has revealed its main specifications. Spotted by XpertPick, the listing also features an image of the watch in a silver variant with a green band.

Recommended For You
According to the listing, the watch will feature a display with 466x466 resolution. On the inside, we may see a Snapdragon Wear W5 chipset with 2 GB of RAM. 

What do you think about tech leaks in general?
25 Votes


More unknown details



Rumor has it that the Watch 4 is basically the global version of the Oppo Watch X3, which premiered in China last month. If that’s the case, the OnePlus wearable should also feature a 646 mAh battery.

One of the retail boxes we’ve seen had a dark gray version of the watch, which comes with a dark blue band. The commercial name of that version is likely to be “Evergreen Titanium.”

A minor upgrade


All the currently leaked specs of the Watch 4 match those of last year’s OnePlus Watch 3, except the battery. The new model may have a 2 mAh smaller cell, which won’t make any difference in the user experience.

Recommended For You
Still, the leaked device box included information suggesting a launch in the UK, the EU, and Poland, but most likely the device will have a global premiere. While there aren’t any specific leaks about it, the release of the device should happen in the coming weeks, though we may need to wait for the official announcement to learn about its pricing.

One way to succeed


The only way the OnePlus Watch 4 may make sense is if it launches at a significantly better price than its predecessor. I don’t see any other reason to release the same device with a new name.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details
OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The Galaxy Z TriFold is dead, and this time it's for real
The Galaxy Z TriFold is dead, and this time it's for real
Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface
Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface
Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will outshine the OG with rumored improvements
Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will outshine the OG with rumored improvements
Amazon has just improved its Galaxy S25 FE promo, making it even harder to resist
Amazon has just improved its Galaxy S25 FE promo, making it even harder to resist