OnePlus Watch 4 leaks in even more disappointing details
New leak has revealed key specs and the design of the OnePlus Watch 4.
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The OnePlus Watch 3 is getting a sequel anytime soon. | Image by PhoneArena
We’ve already seen several clues about what OnePlus may be preparing with its upcoming smartwatch, but there were many missing details. Now, a new leak has revealed the design and some key specs, which make the wearable feel rather underwhelming.
The OnePlus Watch 4 has appeared in a Google Play Console listing, which has revealed its main specifications. Spotted by XpertPick, the listing also features an image of the watch in a silver variant with a green band.
Rumor has it that the Watch 4 is basically the global version of the Oppo Watch X3, which premiered in China last month. If that’s the case, the OnePlus wearable should also feature a 646 mAh battery.
All the currently leaked specs of the Watch 4 match those of last year’s OnePlus Watch 3, except the battery. The new model may have a 2 mAh smaller cell, which won’t make any difference in the user experience.
Still, the leaked device box included information suggesting a launch in the UK, the EU, and Poland, but most likely the device will have a global premiere. While there aren’t any specific leaks about it, the release of the device should happen in the coming weeks, though we may need to wait for the official announcement to learn about its pricing.
The only way the OnePlus Watch 4 may make sense is if it launches at a significantly better price than its predecessor. I don’t see any other reason to release the same device with a new name.
OnePlus Watch 4 specs appear in a new leak
The OnePlus Watch 4 has appeared in a Google Play Console listing, which has revealed its main specifications. Spotted by XpertPick, the listing also features an image of the watch in a silver variant with a green band.
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According to the listing, the watch will feature a display with 466x466 resolution. On the inside, we may see a Snapdragon Wear W5 chipset with 2 GB of RAM.
What do you think about tech leaks in general?
More unknown details
The OnePlus Watch 4 from the leaked listing. | Image by XpertPick
Rumor has it that the Watch 4 is basically the global version of the Oppo Watch X3, which premiered in China last month. If that’s the case, the OnePlus wearable should also feature a 646 mAh battery.
One of the retail boxes we’ve seen had a dark gray version of the watch, which comes with a dark blue band. The commercial name of that version is likely to be “Evergreen Titanium.”
A minor upgrade
All the currently leaked specs of the Watch 4 match those of last year’s OnePlus Watch 3, except the battery. The new model may have a 2 mAh smaller cell, which won’t make any difference in the user experience.
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One way to succeed
The only way the OnePlus Watch 4 may make sense is if it launches at a significantly better price than its predecessor. I don’t see any other reason to release the same device with a new name.
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