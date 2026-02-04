The brand-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 mid-ranger scores its first good discount (and two extra gifts)
Released just a little over a month ago in the US, the 12.1-inch giant delivers incredible value for your money right now.
Overshadowed for fairly obvious reasons by the OnePlus 15, 15R, Turbo 6, and even the OnePlus Watch Lite these past couple of months, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 certainly deserves a little attention from Android tablet-loving bargain hunters in the US today.
That's because its $399.99 list price is for the first time reduced with no obligatory device trade-in, and on top of saving 50 bucks on the gargantuan 12.1-inch slate itself, you can get a complimentary folio case and stylus as well. Those two very useful accessories are worth a combined $125, mind you, maximizing the value of a productivity-focused package rivaling the likes of the Lenovo Yoga Tab or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
The 10.9-inch Tab S10 Fan Edition, however, is impossible to come by at $349.99 right now, not to mention that it only includes a handy S Pen. As such, I believe you should strongly consider a OnePlus Pad Go 2 purchase before this unprecedented deal inevitably goes away, but only after you're well aware of both its key strengths and important weaknesses.
The best way to comprehend that is, of course, to check out our recent OnePlus Pad Go 2 review, which praises the battery life, screen real estate, and affordable pricing of this big guy while criticizing its mediocre performance and humdrum design.
Today's OnePlus Pad Go 2 deal is made that much greater with the inclusion of a free pen and cover. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That doesn't sound like the easiest choice to make, but don't forget that our review did not factor in the new $50 discount and the added value of a free pen and protective case. Besides, if you ask me, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 doesn't look bad at first glance, with an ultra-thin 6.8 mm profile and a 7:5 aspect ratio that makes it ideal for reading and writing on the go. Also, the 33W charging support of its hefty 10,050mAh battery should give it an important edge over a lot of Android mid-rangers in the sub-$400 bracket.
Compared to the Lenovo Yoga Tab, this thing is not better in a lot of ways, but it is a little cheaper and bigger, and I know that's going to matter for at least some prospective buyers out there.
