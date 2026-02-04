Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Best Buy drops Google's Pixel Watch 3 with 4G LTE to an absurdly low price for a limited time

You will instantly forget that the Pixel Watch 4 is a thing once you see how affordable the Pixel Watch 3 is.

Google Pixel Watch 3
Do you need a new smartwatch to pair with your Android phone and can't decide if it would be wiser to splash the cash on the 2025-released Pixel Watch 4 or settle for the older (and more affordable) Pixel Watch 3?

Best Buy's latest "clearance" deal on Google's 2024-released Apple Watch rival will make your choice a lot easier, especially if you think you need cellular connectivity on your wrist and don't want to pay through the nose for that benefit.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$140 99
$349 99
$209 off (60%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Case, Rose Quartz Band
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, you can purchase a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 3 for as little as $140.99 if you hurry, and no, we're not talking about refurbished or pre-owned units here. Of course, you're not going to get a lot of chromatic variety, and because Best Buy is evidently looking to clear out its Pixel Watch 3 inventory, you probably don't have much time to act either.

With a "polished silver" case and a rose quartz band, this bad boy looks pretty much as good as you should expect it to perform in your day-to-day use thanks to a Snapdragon Wear 5100 processor, 2GB RAM, and a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen.

While our Pixel Watch 3 review from 2024 found quite a few glaring flaws here, including numerous bugs and software issues and a general lack of "staple" smartwatch features, you have to remember that was written back when the device started at a whopping $400, costing $450 with built-in cellular support.


The $450 price was permanently reduced to $350 after the Pixel Watch 4 went on sale last fall, and while the Pixel Watch 3 has been available at heftier discounts both before and after that moment, this new Best Buy promotion makes the wearable significantly cheaper than ever and incredibly hard to turn down.

Just consider that something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 currently costs $300 and up with 4G LTE connectivity at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, while even the Galaxy Watch 7 is impossible to find at under $150 in either a cellular-capable or Bluetooth-only variant. 

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
COMMENTS (0)

