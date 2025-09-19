This never-before-seen OnePlus Pad 3 deal makes one of the year's best Android tablets even better





That's because Samsung's latest ultra-high-end giants somewhat inexplicably follow in the footsteps of their Tab S10 series predecessors with a MediaTek processor under the hood, while the super-powerful sequel to last year's already pretty great OnePlus Pad 2 uses a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

OnePlus Pad 3 $87 off (12%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color Buy at Amazon





That's arguably the only chip in the Android landscape right now that can hold a candle to the Apple M4 inside the newest iPad Pro duo, and it's made that much more impressive by the OnePlus Pad 3's latest discount. No, I still wouldn't call the 13.2-inch powerhouse traditionally affordable, but at an odd $87.47 below its list price, this bad boy is even harder to turn down than usual for speed junkies in love with massive screens.





We're talking about an outright discount here, mind you, available through Amazon instead of the device manufacturer's official US website, which obviously means that you don't need to trade in an existing tablet or meet any special conditions whatsoever.









In addition to that blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the quality of the 144Hz refresh rate-capable 13.2-inch display, the super-premium design, audio performance, and yes, even the battery life were all largely praised in our comprehensive OnePlus Pad 3 review a little while back.





Now, I'm not saying that OnePlus manages to outshine Samsung in all these departments... necessarily, but all in all, the value proposition is undeniably superior compared to the aforementioned Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra , especially at this latest and greatest Amazon discount.







