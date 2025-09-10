The powerful OnePlus Pad 3 is now heavily discounted and comes with a $99.99 gift
Snapdragon 8 Elite performance at an irresistible price, thanks to this OnePlus Store deal.
Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — OnePlus has a highly powerful alternative with a large display that’s much cheaper. We’re talking, of course, about the OnePlus Pad 3. This Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast usually costs just $699.99, but you can now get it for $150 off with a coupon code and a trade-in (any device, any condition). On top of that, you can select one of two available gifts worth up to $99.99. Now, that’s a pretty solid deal, don’t you think?
Let’s break it down. Firstly, the OnePlus Store gives you a $50 discount on this Android tablet when you apply coupon code “BACK2COLLEGE” at checkout. Also, if you have an old device that you no longer need, you can trade it in for an extra $100 off the device’s MSRP. What about the freebies? Right now, the official store lets you pick between the OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case ($49.99 value) and the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value).
As if that’s not enough, this bad boy features a large 13.2-inch display with ultra-crisp resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Sure, it’s an LCD and not an OLED panel, but hey — colors look excellent and the brightness levels are more than adequate considering the price.
In all, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a solid performance beast that’s absolutely irresistible right now. If you agree, hurry up and grab your $150 discount at the official store. And don’t forget to pick the gift that suits you best!
That means you can grab this iPad Pro M4 rival for just $549.99 — with a freebie on top, making it one of the best tablet offers out there. And by the way, this OnePlus tablet punches way above its weight. As you can see in our OnePlus Pad 3 review, it absolutely crushes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on the performance tests.
The OnePlus Pad 3 also has a hefty 12,140mAh battery and supports up to 80W wired charging. That gives you plenty of screen time for streaming, gaming, and everything else you can think of.
