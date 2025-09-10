Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The powerful OnePlus Pad 3 is now heavily discounted and comes with a $99.99 gift

Snapdragon 8 Elite performance at an irresistible price, thanks to this OnePlus Store deal.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the OnePlus Pad 3, showcasing its large display.
Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 UltraOnePlus has a highly powerful alternative with a large display that’s much cheaper. We’re talking, of course, about the OnePlus Pad 3. This Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast usually costs just $699.99, but you can now get it for $150 off with a coupon code and a trade-in (any device, any condition). On top of that, you can select one of two available gifts worth up to $99.99. Now, that’s a pretty solid deal, don’t you think?

Get the OnePlus Pad 3 for $150 off and $99.99 gift

$549 99
$699 99
$150 off (21%)
The OnePlus Pad 3 is now available for $50 off with coupon code "BACK2COLLEGE". Also, you can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 discount. As if that's not enough, the tablet ships with one of two available gifts worth up to $99.99.
Buy at OnePlus

Let’s break it down. Firstly, the OnePlus Store gives you a $50 discount on this Android tablet when you apply coupon code “BACK2COLLEGE” at checkout. Also, if you have an old device that you no longer need, you can trade it in for an extra $100 off the device’s MSRP. What about the freebies? Right now, the official store lets you pick between the OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case ($49.99 value) and the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value).

That means you can grab this iPad Pro M4 rival for just $549.99 — with a freebie on top, making it one of the best tablet offers out there. And by the way, this OnePlus tablet punches way above its weight. As you can see in our OnePlus Pad 3 review, it absolutely crushes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on the performance tests.

As if that’s not enough, this bad boy features a large 13.2-inch display with ultra-crisp resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Sure, it’s an LCD and not an OLED panel, but hey — colors look excellent and the brightness levels are more than adequate considering the price.

The OnePlus Pad 3 also has a hefty 12,140mAh battery and supports up to 80W wired charging. That gives you plenty of screen time for streaming, gaming, and everything else you can think of.

In all, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a solid performance beast that’s absolutely irresistible right now. If you agree, hurry up and grab your $150 discount at the official store. And don’t forget to pick the gift that suits you best!

The powerful OnePlus Pad 3 is now heavily discounted and comes with a $99.99 gift

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
iPhone 17 Pro Max is official with camera and battery improvements: is that all we care for?
iPhone 17 Pro Max is official with camera and battery improvements: is that all we care for?

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless