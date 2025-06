Pre-order the OnePlus Pad 3 powerhouse today and score two killer gifts worth a small fortune!

Of course, the hot new Android 15 -running giant doesn't come cheap, fetching $699.99 in a single 256GB storage variant that also packs a respectable 12GB RAM count, but if you hurry, you can substantially sweeten the OnePlus Pad 3 launch deal with two decidedly handy (and impressively valuable) freebies.

Early OnePlus Pad 3 adopters stateside are actually free to choose two out of three available gifts, but as long as they don't go out of stock, the company's Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 are clearly much more appealing than the $50-worth Folio Case.





The keyboard accessory (that also includes a protective cover) and the second-gen OnePlus pen are normally priced at $199.99 and $99.99 respectively by themselves, which means that you're currently looking at saving a whopping 300 bucks on a high-end tablet setup capable of replacing your conventional laptop.



As for the question that's probably on a lot of Apple fans' minds right now, yes, our in-depth OnePlus Pad 3 review also suggests this is a very worthy rival to the latest and greatest iPad Pros out there, although I'm not sure I would go so far as to describe the 13.2-inch Android super-flagship as better than its direct 13-inch M4 competitor





Available in a single Storm Blue colorway, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be sold alongside these ultra-nice gifts until July 15... or while supplies last, so bargain hunters should probably hurry and secure their early copy at a potentially unbeatable (bundle) price.

Powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and equipped with a generously sized 13.2-inch screen capable of playing videos and games at a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Pad 3 might just be the best Android tablet money can buy in the US right now.