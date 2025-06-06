Pre-order the OnePlus Pad 3 powerhouse today and score two killer gifts worth a small fortune!

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

OnePlus Pad 3 with stylus
Powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and equipped with a generously sized 13.2-inch screen capable of playing videos and games at a silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Pad 3 might just be the best Android tablet money can buy in the US right now.

Of course, the hot new Android 15-running giant doesn't come cheap, fetching $699.99 in a single 256GB storage variant that also packs a respectable 12GB RAM count, but if you hurry, you can substantially sweeten the OnePlus Pad 3 launch deal with two decidedly handy (and impressively valuable) freebies.

OnePlus Pad 3

$699 99
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Pre-order at OnePlus

Early OnePlus Pad 3 adopters stateside are actually free to choose two out of three available gifts, but as long as they don't go out of stock, the company's Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 are clearly much more appealing than the $50-worth Folio Case. 

The keyboard accessory (that also includes a protective cover) and the second-gen OnePlus pen are normally priced at $199.99 and $99.99 respectively by themselves, which means that you're currently looking at saving a whopping 300 bucks on a high-end tablet setup capable of replacing your conventional laptop.

The amazing value you can get here for a limited time undeniably exceeds what a $999.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ typically offers, and if you don't mind the slightly smaller screen, the OnePlus Pad 3 is an objectively better deal than a $1,199.99 and up Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as well.

As for the question that's probably on a lot of Apple fans' minds right now, yes, our in-depth OnePlus Pad 3 review also suggests this is a very worthy rival to the latest and greatest iPad Pros out there, although I'm not sure I would go so far as to describe the 13.2-inch Android super-flagship as better than its direct 13-inch M4 competitor.

Available in a single Storm Blue colorway, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be sold alongside these ultra-nice gifts until July 15... or while supplies last, so bargain hunters should probably hurry and secure their early copy at a potentially unbeatable (bundle) price.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
