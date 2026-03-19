OnePlus Pad 3 just got a $100 discount, making the Galaxy Tab S11 look way overpriced
The tablet is an absolute powerhouse that will serve you well for years!
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The OnePlus Pad 3 displayed on a wood surface. | Image by PhoneArena
The OnePlus Pad 3 is one of the best tablets money can buy, and it just received a generous discount on Amazon. The retailer has slashed a full $100 off its usual cost, allowing you to grab one for less than $600. And believe me, $600 for such a powerhouse is an absolute no-brainer.
Made to rival Samsung’s high-end tablets, our friend here rocks a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, it delivers snappy performance and has enough firepower to handle any task, app, or game you throw its way. It’s perfect for work and play, and it’s a solid long-term investment, as it provides plenty of headroom for years to come.
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Meanwhile, its stunning 13.2-inch display lets you enjoy movies, TV series, and, of course, PhoneArena’s YouTube videos in stunning quality. The panel has a crisp 3392 x 2400 resolution, supports Dolby Vision, and has a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. My only gripe is that it’s an LCD panel, meaning you’ll miss out on the deep colors and contrast OLEDs deliver. However, for $600, I think we can turn a blind eye to that. Not to mention, the tablet comes with a loud eight-speaker system, which will immerse you even more in our latest—at the time of writing—"Galaxy S26 Ultra: DON’T Make a Mistake" YouTube video.
Of course, since this is a OnePlus device, it’s also an absolute champ in the battery department. It boasts a hefty 12,140 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging, which can fully top up this massive cell in only 81 minutes.
All in all, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a truly impressive device and a total bargain at $100 off on Amazon. If you agree, be sure to act fast and snag one for less while the deal lasts!
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