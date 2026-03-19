OnePlus Pad 3 just got a $100 discount, making the Galaxy Tab S11 look way overpriced

$100 off (14%)

Thanks to a sweet $105 discount on Amazon, the OnePlus Pad 3 can currently be snagged for just under $596. Considering the massive value it brings—from its fast performance and gorgeous display to its incredible battery life—this price makes the tablet a total bargain. It even packs 80W fast charging, which needs just 81 minutes to top up the battery. Act fast and save while you can!