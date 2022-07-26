OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
While we’re very close to an Android 13 launch, many handset manufacturers are struggling to bring all of their devices to Android 12. OnePlus, just like the competition, updates its most recent phones, while the older ones eligible for these major OS upgrades remain last.
OnePlus Nord CE isn’t really an old phone, but it’s not the typical “flagship killer” the company is known for. As a mid-ranger, the Nord CE couldn’t be updated before OnePlus’ more expensive phones, but if you’re a customer who owns a Nord CE, these things are harder to understand.
The 4GB update is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE users, although the company hasn’t yet posted anything on the forums. The full changelog is available below courtesy to XDA Developers:
The good news is you won’t have to wait too long to upgrade your OnePlus Nord CE to Android 12. Multiple users reported on the company’s community forum that they have successfully updated their OnePlus Nord CE phones to OxygenOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12.
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
Dark mode
- Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
This is a nice surprise since OnePlus has only released the first OxygenOS 12 open beta for OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month. The only question now is when it’s going to hit other countries because right now it seems to only be available in India. Still, based on previous history, the update should expand to additionally territories in just a few weeks.
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
