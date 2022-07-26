 OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
While we’re very close to an Android 13 launch, many handset manufacturers are struggling to bring all of their devices to Android 12. OnePlus, just like the competition, updates its most recent phones, while the older ones eligible for these major OS upgrades remain last.

OnePlus Nord CE isn’t really an old phone, but it’s not the typical “flagship killer” the company is known for. As a mid-ranger, the Nord CE couldn’t be updated before OnePlus’ more expensive phones, but if you’re a customer who owns a Nord CE, these things are harder to understand.

The good news is you won’t have to wait too long to upgrade your OnePlus Nord CE to Android 12. Multiple users reported on the company’s community forum that they have successfully updated their OnePlus Nord CE phones to OxygenOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

The 4GB update is now rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE users, although the company hasn’t yet posted anything on the forums. The full changelog is available below courtesy to XDA Developers:

System
  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Dark mode
  • Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf
  • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance
  • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery
  • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD
  • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

This is a nice surprise since OnePlus has only released the first OxygenOS 12 open beta for OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month. The only question now is when it’s going to hit other countries because right now it seems to only be available in India. Still, based on previous history, the update should expand to additionally territories in just a few weeks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off
Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless