This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source

Is a March 11 release actually happening?





While the poster looks fairly original, we must treat it with a pinch of salt. After all, this is a rumor that doesn't come from an official source (or a well-known leaker, for that matter). On the bright side, we won't have to wait too long to find out whether it's true or not.













A recently revealed AnTuTu listing gives us extra details about the OnePlus 15T, including a possible Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and



OnePlus 15T key specs summarized (based on rumors)

Display: 6.32-inch OLED display, 165Hz refresh rate

OS version: Android 16 out of the box

out of the box Battery capacity: 7,500mAh, 100W wired charging speeds

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Color variants: Relaxed Matcha, Pure Cocoa, and Healing White Chocolate

Is there anything more you could want?

Right off the bat, I must point out that OnePlus has been heavily focusing on battery innovation for some time. By itself, a 7,500mAh under the hood isn't all that surprising when it comes from a brand that's committed to Glacier Battery tech advancements.



But once you realize we're talking a compact 6.32-inch OLED phone with such a huge battery, things get... interesting. If the other rumors stick, and this phone ends up with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on top of everything else — well, I've got nothing more to want.

Perhaps most curiously, we might now have a timeframe for the OnePlus 15T release, at least in China. DCS's Weibo post has sparked a debate, and one user has supposedly come across an official promotional poster featuring OnePlus President Li Jie.