This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source

Take a look at the rumored OnePlus 15T color variants.

OnePlus
OnePlus 15R being held by a person who showcases its screen.
OnePlus 15R for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The OnePlus 15T has been extensively leaking for a while, but now, we finally have a first official look at the upcoming battery champ. The latest news comes straight from OnePlus and reveals color options.

Color options of the OnePlus 15T are now revealed


In a Weibo post from March 9, OnePlus teased fans with a giveaway for the upcoming small-screen battery king (source in Chinese), which is apparently getting released later this month.

OnePlus 15T gets teased in two color variants | Image by OnePlus posted on Weibo
OnePlus 15T gets teased in two color variants | Image by OnePlus posted on Weibo


In this post, we get the first official images of the OnePlus 15T (model PLZ110), including likely color variants. Although OnePlus doesn't specify how these colors will be officially named, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station claims they are Relaxed Matcha and Pure Cocoa.



DCS also teases an additional color option is rumored to arrive on the scene. The leaker calls it the "XX color you've been waiting for." This certainly sounds mysterious, and yet, based on earlier rumors, we may be talking about the Healing White Chocolate variant. 

How important are colors for you?
0 Votes


Is a March 11 release actually happening? 


Perhaps most curiously, we might now have a timeframe for the OnePlus 15T release, at least in China. DCS's Weibo post has sparked a debate, and one user has supposedly come across an official promotional poster featuring OnePlus President Li Jie. 

The post indicates the OnePlus 15T announcement could take place on March 11 at 7:00 PM CST (China Standard Time). This converts to  4:00 AM PDT / 5:00 AM CDT / 11:00 AM UTC. 

Some leaks suggest Li Jie himself will reveal the OnePlus 15T | Image by Weibo
Some leaks suggest Li Jie himself will reveal the OnePlus 15T | Image by Weibo


While the poster looks fairly original, we must treat it with a pinch of salt. After all, this is a rumor that doesn't come from an official source (or a well-known leaker, for that matter). On the bright side, we won't have to wait too long to find out whether it's true or not.

Another thing is that any details about a possible global launch are still largely absent. Some early rumors have suggested the 15T will be released as the OnePlus 15s outside China, but a US debut remains a big question mark. At least for now.

Everything we know about the OnePlus 15T so far


Last week, Li Jie confirmed the battery capacity for the OnePlus 15T, explaining it would feature a massive 7,500 mAh under the hood. This is nearly 75% more capacity than the vanilla Galaxy S26

OnePlus China President has also teased the device's bezels, comparing them to the iPhone 17 Pro in a recent Weibo post. According to him, the small-screen battery beast will have ultra-thin 1.xx bezels on all sides.

Other credible rumors suggest the device could feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The display spec is corroborated by DCS's latest Weibo leak, though nothing is set in stone yet. 

OnePlus 15T performance tests according to AnTuTu listing  | Image by Weibo
OnePlus 15T performance tests according to AnTuTu listing  | Image by Weibo


A recently revealed AnTuTu listing gives us extra details about the OnePlus 15T, including a possible Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and Android 16 out of the box. 

OnePlus 15T key specs summarized (based on rumors)


  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED display, 165Hz refresh rate
  • OS version: Android 16 out of the box
  • Battery capacity: 7,500mAh, 100W wired charging speeds
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Color variants: Relaxed Matcha, Pure Cocoa, and Healing White Chocolate

Is there anything more you could want? 


Right off the bat, I must point out that OnePlus has been heavily focusing on battery innovation for some time. By itself, a 7,500mAh under the hood isn't all that surprising when it comes from a brand that's committed to Glacier Battery tech advancements.

But once you realize we're talking a compact 6.32-inch OLED phone with such a huge battery, things get... interesting. If the other rumors stick, and this phone ends up with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on top of everything else — well, I've got nothing more to want.

The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement
Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Once again, iOS beta users are close to getting their first look at Siri 2.0
