Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?

Samsung could adopt dual-chip strategy to separate its upcoming premium and standard watches.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A man wearing the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Galaxy Watch Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
Now that the Galaxy S26 series has been released, Samsung is likely looking towards launching its next products, which could possibly be its smartwatches. We'll most likely see two wearables from Samsung this year: the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9. Both devices are expected to feature significant differences, one of which could be the use of different processors in each device.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order.
Pre-order at Samsung

A new chip for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2


At the recently held MWC event, Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset for wearables. Soon after, Samsung officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Watch will use this new Snapdragon chip. However, it wasn't clear at the time which upcoming Samsung smartwatch – the Watch 9 or the Watch Ultra 2 – would use the new processor.

A reliable tipster, Jacob C, recently posted on X that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite. The Watch 9, on the other hand, will use the Exynos W10 (W1000) – the same SoC that the brand has used in some of its previous smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 7, and original Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Recommended For You

The tipster believes that Samsung is using the dual-chip strategy to differentiate the two smartwatches from each other. The more powerful Snapdragon chip will be used in the premium watch, whereas the standard model will continue to use the same in-house Exynos chipset.

What improvements do you want the Snapdragon chip to bring to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?
5 Votes

Snapdragon SoC could bring some real improvements




Qualcomm specifically mentioned in the press release that the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip is designed for AI-centric wearables. That basically means it will bring a plent of AI improvements to smartwatches. The processor features a dedicated Hexagon NPU, which will allow the wearable (the Watch Ultra 2, if rumors prove true) to support on-device AI models. It will also enable different AI-powered use cases, like smart replies, summarizing long text, advanced fitness coaching, and more.

All these upgrades seem possible based on what Qualcomm has announced about its latest wearable chip. However, in addition to all this, I would want the new chip to deliver better battery life for the Watch Ultra 2. In our testing, the Galaxy Watch Ultra lasted for two days on regular usage.

This is definitely decent battery life for a smartwatch with a 590 mAh battery. It performs equally well in almost all departments, including battery life, compared to its main rival, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. But who wouldn't appreciate a little more juice and better performance in their Galaxy Watch?

All that said, I also believe the new AI-centric Snapdragon chip could lead to a slight price increase for the Ultra model. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen when the device is officially unveiled. Until then, I would recommend taking even the information about Samsung's dual-chip strategy for its upcoming watches with a grain of salt, as it comes from a tipster rather than an official source.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price

Latest News

This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source
This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement
Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement
Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Once again, iOS beta users are close to getting their first look at Siri 2.0
Once again, iOS beta users are close to getting their first look at Siri 2.0
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless