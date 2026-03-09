The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?

Trade-in Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order. Pre-order at Samsung

A new chip for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2





The tipster believes that Samsung is using the dual-chip strategy to differentiate the two smartwatches from each other. The more powerful Snapdragon chip will be used in the premium watch, whereas the standard model will continue to use the same in-house Exynos chipset.





What improvements do you want the Snapdragon chip to bring to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2? Faster performance. Better AI features. More battery life. More polished UI and overall experience. Vote 5 Votes

Snapdragon SoC could bring some real improvements

GALAXY WATCH 9 & 9ULTRA 2 UPDATE



Samsung may split processors across its next smartwatch lineup. In simple terms, the premium model could use a different chip to deliver stronger performance.



→ Ultra 2 reportedly testing Snapdragon Wear Elite

→ Standard Watch 9 expected to… pic.twitter.com/nZyf1WeikB — Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) March 6, 2026



Qualcomm specifically mentioned in the



Qualcomm specifically mentioned in the press release that the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip is designed for AI-centric wearables. That basically means it will bring a plent of AI improvements to smartwatches. The processor features a dedicated Hexagon NPU, which will allow the wearable (the Watch Ultra 2, if rumors prove true) to support on-device AI models. It will also enable different AI-powered use cases, like smart replies, summarizing long text, advanced fitness coaching, and more.

All these upgrades seem possible based on what Qualcomm has announced about its latest wearable chip. However, in addition to all this, I would want the new chip to deliver better battery life for the Watch Ultra 2. In our testing, the Galaxy Watch Ultra lasted for two days on regular usage.









This is definitely decent battery life for a smartwatch with a 590 mAh battery. It performs equally well in almost all departments, including battery life, compared to its main rival, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . But who wouldn't appreciate a little more juice and better performance in their Galaxy Watch?

All that said, I also believe the new AI-centric Snapdragon chip could lead to a slight price increase for the Ultra model. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen when the device is officially unveiled. Until then, I would recommend taking even the information about Samsung's dual-chip strategy for its upcoming watches with a grain of salt, as it comes from a tipster rather than an official source.