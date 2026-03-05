Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
It's official: this OnePlus phone will put the Galaxy S26 to shame in one key area

This teaser shows a crucial detail about the OnePlus 15T's battery capacity.

OnePlus
OnePlus 15 with its retail box, placed on a wooden table.
OnePlus 15 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Teasers about the upcoming OnePlus 15T keep piling up. Recently, the president of OnePlus China, Li Jie Louis, shared some updates on just how thin the device's bezels will be in a Weibo post. Now, we've got another tempting tidbit, this time about the battery.

OnePlus 15T to pack a battery that puts compact phones to shame


In the latest Weibo post, Li confirms the battery capacity for the upcoming Android phone will be 7,500mAh. Now, this may not sound like a new piece of information, as leaks regarding the bump in battery capacity (compared to the OnePlus 13T) have been circulating for some time. 

OnePlus is pushing the boundaries with battery life yet again | Image by Weibo - It&#039;s official: this OnePlus phone will put the Galaxy S26 to shame in one key area
OnePlus is pushing the boundaries with battery life yet again | Image by Weibo


Nevertheless, we can't really trust rumors 100%. So, this official detail finally clears the air, showing us the brand is really committed to giving users long battery life. The OnePlus 15T (model PLZ110) will be among the devices with the largest battery while supposedly featuring a compact 6.32-inch display. 

What's the best thing about the OnePlus 15T?
8 Votes


The recently announced Galaxy S26 is another phone with a 6.3-inch panel, but it only packs a 4,300mAh battery under the hood. In other words, the compact powerhouse from OnePlus will have approximately 74% more battery than Samsung's latest "vanilla" option. 

Recommended For You

OnePlus China President has also explained how the company managed to include such a hefty battery while keeping the size compact. Surprise, surprise: it's Glacier Battery, the same battery technology used in the OnePlus 15.

Using silicon-carbon instead of traditional lithium-ion cells, the Glacier Battery allows manufacturers to pack more mAh while keeping the battery size compact. 

But that's not all! We've even got insights about the charging speeds. Just like the OnePlus 15 and the 15R, the upcoming OnePlus 15T will feature blazing-fast charging. According to the Weibo post, the phone will support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. 

The battery isn't the only highlight


AnTuTu teases the OnePlus 15T performance | Image by Weibo - It&#039;s official: this OnePlus phone will put the Galaxy S26 to shame in one key area
AnTuTu teases the OnePlus 15T performance | Image by Weibo

Not long ago, the upcoming compact OnePlus phone was spotted on AnTuTu. In a Weibo post from March 3, the benchmark platform reveals key details about the OnePlus 15T performance. 

First of all, the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run on Android 16 out of the box. Moreover, the shared performance metrics suggest the OnePlus option will deliver surprisingly strong performance, hitting a 4,455,423 score on AnTuTu V11. 

This is actually higher than the IQOO 15 Ultra, a gaming phone, which has been reigning on the AnTuTu platform since its launch in February 2026. 

While raw numbers don't tell the full picture, this detail is still quite interesting, particularly because compact devices often face heat dissipation issues. This one, on the other hand, may not suffer overheating issues during long multitasking sessions.

AnTuTu score of the OnePlus 15T | Image by Weibo - It&#039;s official: this OnePlus phone will put the Galaxy S26 to shame in one key area
AnTuTu score of the OnePlus 15T | Image by Weibo


In addition, while the benchmark platform has listed a single storage variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, it's likely that the OnePlus 15T might arrive with a smaller configuration as well. 

OnePlus 15T key specs (rumored)


  • Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, possibly with 1.5K resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Camera: 50MP main lens plus a 50MP periscope sensor; 32MP front camera
  • OS version: Android 16
  • Battery: 7,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired; 50W wireless
  • Storage configuration: 16/512GB, possibly 12/256GB
  • Price: might be around $650

Global launch? Yes, please!


According to some leaks, the OnePlus 15T could arrive in March 2026, although no official dates have been confirmed yet. The OnePlus 13T successor will most likely be China-exclusive, but a global version, known as the OnePlus 15s, could be introduced to a wider audience. 

To that, I say — yes, please! On paper, this sounds like one of the best phones money can buy. Compact size, thin bezels, stunningly powerful performance, Android 16 out of the gate, and a massive 7,500mAh battery. I don't know about you, but I'd be more than OK to cough up $650 for such a phone — maybe even more.

COMMENTS (0)

