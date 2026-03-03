Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

The OnePlus 15T does it better when it comes to thin bezels

Let's check out how it stands against an iPhone.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
A man holding a phone.
OnePlus 15 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Thin bezels are the next OnePlus bragging point, as it seems. It's not just the OnePlus 16 that's rumored to get extremely thin bezels. The OnePlus 15T – a device that's expected in the weeks to come – might also arrive with thinner black borders around its screen.

Thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro's bezels?



Impressive, right? | Images by OnePlus China President Li Jie

What you see above is a comparison photo shared online by the OnePlus China President Li Jie between the OnePlus 15T and a phone that's most likely the iPhone 17 Pro.

According to him (translated source), the OnePlus 15T will come with "ultra-narrow" 1.xx bezels on all four sides. While he doesn't disclose the exact bezel numbers on the upcoming OnePlus 15T, claims have been made that this phone could have the "visually narrowest bezel on all four sides among small-screen phones, and perhaps even in the world".

The thin bezels on the 15T model are made possible thanks to the company's own screen production line and a "brand-new chip-level" packaging process, as well as "a series of groundbreaking screen packaging technologies".

Recommended For You

How important are bezels to you?
0 Votes

What else is there?


Nothing is certain right now, but credible rumors speak of the OnePlus 15T packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a huge battery (7,500–8,000 mAh capacity). The 6.32-inch AMOLED display might offer a 1.5K resolution.

So far, so good. But other rumors claim that the OnePlus 15T won't offer any hardware upgrades from its predecessor in terms of cameras.

What this means is that the 15T newcomer might offer a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS and a 50 MP telephoto snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom on its back panel. In terms of selfies, these could be handled by a 16 MP sensor.

Thinner bezels are nice, but a new sensor here or there is also important. No need for the ultimate Ultra experience, but if price hikes are introduced with the 15T, it better have something more than slightly thinner bezels.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless