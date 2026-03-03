The OnePlus 15T does it better when it comes to thin bezels
Let's check out how it stands against an iPhone.
OnePlus 15 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Thin bezels are the next OnePlus bragging point, as it seems. It's not just the OnePlus 16 that's rumored to get extremely thin bezels. The OnePlus 15T – a device that's expected in the weeks to come – might also arrive with thinner black borders around its screen.
What you see above is a comparison photo shared online by the OnePlus China President Li Jie between the OnePlus 15T and a phone that's most likely the iPhone 17 Pro.
Nothing is certain right now, but credible rumors speak of the OnePlus 15T packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a huge battery (7,500–8,000 mAh capacity). The 6.32-inch AMOLED display might offer a 1.5K resolution.
So far, so good. But other rumors claim that the OnePlus 15T won't offer any hardware upgrades from its predecessor in terms of cameras.
Thinner bezels are nice, but a new sensor here or there is also important. No need for the ultimate Ultra experience, but if price hikes are introduced with the 15T, it better have something more than slightly thinner bezels.
Thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro's bezels?
Impressive, right? | Images by OnePlus China President Li Jie
According to him (translated source), the OnePlus 15T will come with "ultra-narrow" 1.xx bezels on all four sides. While he doesn't disclose the exact bezel numbers on the upcoming OnePlus 15T, claims have been made that this phone could have the "visually narrowest bezel on all four sides among small-screen phones, and perhaps even in the world".
The thin bezels on the 15T model are made possible thanks to the company's own screen production line and a "brand-new chip-level" packaging process, as well as "a series of groundbreaking screen packaging technologies".
How important are bezels to you?
What else is there?
What this means is that the 15T newcomer might offer a 50 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS and a 50 MP telephoto snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom on its back panel. In terms of selfies, these could be handled by a 16 MP sensor.
