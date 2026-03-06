Grab the iPhone 15 Plus with a solid $300 discount at this carrier

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Front and back look of the iPhone 15 Plus.
The iPhone 15 Plus can be yours at a great price with Total Wireless. | Image by PhoneArena

Apple fans, Total Wireless has an offer on one device that may just be too good to miss. I'm talking, of course, about the iPhone 15 Plus, which is now down to an unbelievably affordable price: just $329.

Usually, you'd have to cough up $629 for the prepaid device at Total Wireless, but the carrier is letting you save $300 when you pair it with the 3-month Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. This plan will set you back $195 for the entire period, which is roughly $65/mo.

iPhone 15 Plus: grab a prepaid model for 48% off

$329
$629
$300 off (48%)
Total Wireless has a limited-time offer that makes the iPhone 15 Plus way too good to pass up. The device is now available for $329 instead of $629. The model is prepaid, so keep that in mind. You can only grab the discount with the 3-month Total 5G+ Unlimited plan.
Buy at Total Wireless
 

Now, that may sound like a lot, but Total Wireless is actually giving you some of the highest download and upload speeds. Relying on Verizon's vast and reliable 5G network, the carrier gives you typical download speeds of up to 634 Mbps with 5G Ultra. And with 10-53 Mbps upload speeds, gaming, live streaming, and more should run smoothly.



Other benefits with this plan include unlimited hotspot, free calling to 180 countries and texting to more than 200 countries, as well as roaming in Mexico, Canada, and 30 other countries at no charge.

If a friend is living outside the included countries, Total Wireless is also giving you a $10 long-distance credit, applicable in 120+ countries. This gives you talk time, which varies depending on the per-minute rates for the country you're calling.

Compared to other MVNOs, Total Wireless is indeed giving you plenty of perks with its Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. But what about the phone? 

Well, the iPhone 15 Plus clearly isn't among the latest iOS options, but it delivers stunning images with its 48MP main rear sensor. It also packs an A16 Bionic chip under the hood, which remains plenty powerful in 2026. Our full iPhone 15 Plus review gives you more detailed insights into this option. 

With Total Wireless, getting a new iPhone is incredibly easy (and affordable)! Pick the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan for three months, and you can save $300 on the 6.7-inch model. Don't miss out.

