Grab the iPhone 15 Plus with a solid $300 discount at this carrier
Bundle the iPhone 15 Plus with a select Total Wireless plan, and you're in for huge savings.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPhone 15 Plus can be yours at a great price with Total Wireless. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple fans, Total Wireless has an offer on one device that may just be too good to miss. I'm talking, of course, about the iPhone 15 Plus, which is now down to an unbelievably affordable price: just $329.
Usually, you'd have to cough up $629 for the prepaid device at Total Wireless, but the carrier is letting you save $300 when you pair it with the 3-month Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. This plan will set you back $195 for the entire period, which is roughly $65/mo.
Now, that may sound like a lot, but Total Wireless is actually giving you some of the highest download and upload speeds. Relying on Verizon's vast and reliable 5G network, the carrier gives you typical download speeds of up to 634 Mbps with 5G Ultra. And with 10-53 Mbps upload speeds, gaming, live streaming, and more should run smoothly.
Verizon coverage map in the US | Image by Verizon
Other benefits with this plan include unlimited hotspot, free calling to 180 countries and texting to more than 200 countries, as well as roaming in Mexico, Canada, and 30 other countries at no charge.
Recommended For You
If a friend is living outside the included countries, Total Wireless is also giving you a $10 long-distance credit, applicable in 120+ countries. This gives you talk time, which varies depending on the per-minute rates for the country you're calling.
Compared to other MVNOs, Total Wireless is indeed giving you plenty of perks with its Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. But what about the phone?
Well, the iPhone 15 Plus clearly isn't among the latest iOS options, but it delivers stunning images with its 48MP main rear sensor. It also packs an A16 Bionic chip under the hood, which remains plenty powerful in 2026. Our full iPhone 15 Plus review gives you more detailed insights into this option.
With Total Wireless, getting a new iPhone is incredibly easy (and affordable)! Pick the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan for three months, and you can save $300 on the 6.7-inch model. Don't miss out.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: