OnePlus 15 US launch date revealed, but the global audience may not want it

OnePlus exec says the OnePlus 15 is coming next month to global markets but leaves out key details.

OnePlus 15 international US release date
The OnePlus 15 is coming to the US, UK, and Europe on November 13, according to OnePlus Europe's CMO Celina Shi. The exec answered many burning questions about the new device, which was unveiled in China on October 28, in an interview with technology website TechRadar.

OnePlus reveals why it skipped the OnePlus 14


The OnePlus 15 is the successor to the OnePlus 13, but the company says it didn't skip a number because 4 is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. Instead, the device represents a two-generational leap in performance, intelligence, and design, which is why OnePlus skipped ahead to number 15.

it’s a complete transformation, which means we have revamped the entire device, both inside and out.
Celina Shi, OnePlus Europe's CMO, October 2025

This is among the first smartphones in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On top of that, it's also among the first handsets in the world to come with the faster 10,667Mbps LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, though the new tech is exclusive to the 16GB model.

The OnePlus 15 is also emblematic of the company's new Artificial Intelligence approach, which puts AI at the center of the smartphone experience. The Plus Key, which first appeared on the OnePlus 13s in June, has also replaced the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 15. This AI-driven customizable key allows quick access to frequently used functions such as screenshots and camera.

The OnePlus 15 is also the first phone to ship with OxygenOS 16, the new version of OnePlus's smartphone user interface. It combines AI capabilities with a user-centric experience to allow users to get more done easily.

OxygenOS 16 also brings an updated version of Mind Space, the company's AI locker, where you can save your content to be analyzed by AI. Mind Space now works with Google's Gemini to let it take actions based on your locker contents.

In addition to storing on-screen content, OnePlus says that Plus Mind also acts as a context-aware second brain of sorts.

This powerful integration allows Gemini to access information you've saved to Mind Space and combine it with its advanced LLM (large language model) and real-time internet access, making it the industry’s first personalized AI with Gemini.
Celina Shi, OnePlus Europe's CMO, October 2025

Although the OnePlus 15 hasn't upped the megapixel count, it comes with the company's in-house DetailMaxEngine imaging system to ensure pictures look clear and "truly real." The photo processing system combines several 12MP pictures and one 50MP image to produce a manageable 26MP photo.

Compared to the OnePlus 13, which was only capable of shooting at 6fps, the OnePlus 15 can shoot at 10fps. This is combined with the dual-exposure anti-blur technology to output accurate photos of fast-moving subjects.

Low-light photos have also improved, thanks to Clear Night Engine, which captures multiple brightness levels simultaneously to produce more natural-looking low-light shots.

The OnePlus 15's design has been overhauled to emphasize its superiority over the OnePlus 13. It comes in three distinctive color finishes – Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet – each catering to a different audience.

We wanted people to not only know that there are better specs and an improved product experience, but that the device [itself] is different. It therefore needed to look different, which is why we've overhauled the design with an ID revamp and a symmetrical camera module.
Celina Shi, OnePlus Europe's CMO, October 2025

Shi stopped short of revealing whether the global version of the OnePlus 15 will also have a 165Hz display like its Chinese counterpart, only revealing that refresh rates and screen quality are key parts of its new philosophy.

Setting expectations


At first glance, the OnePlus 15 sounds like a top-notch device. It has a flagship chip, which is paired with the latest RAM tech to ensure smooth performance; it's trying to rival Google Pixel phones and Apple's iPhones with an in-house image processing system, and also embraces AI. However, it's easy to lose sight of the big picture in the midst of all that marketing speak, which is how it will hold up against upcoming flagships.

Although it's technically a 2025 phone, the OnePlus 15 is basically a next-gen device that will compete with the flagships released next year. While the release date may compel you to benchmark it against current handsets, those aren't its real rivals.

Would you buy the OnePlus 15 if the Chinese version came to your market?

Vote View Result

Without its gigantic battery and an affordable price tag, the OnePlus 15 will struggle in international markets


One of the biggest draws of the Chinese OnePlus 15 is its 7,300mAh battery, but that silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery is unlikely to be carried over to the global model because this battery tech is yet to find a footing in the US. Similarly, while the phone costs nearly $563 in China, it is unlikely to be priced below $899 in the US, which is the starting price for the OnePlus 13.

On top of that, the OnePlus 15 apparently comes with smaller camera sensors. This doesn't just explain the excessive focus on DetailMaxEngine, but also why the device is being pitched as a gaming-friendly phone.

Add to that the fact that the phone may not even have a 165Hz screen in the US, and it almost starts to sound like a tough sell in international markets. It may have a niche audience, but it looks like the global version will have nothing on the Chinese variant.

