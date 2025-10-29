OnePlus 15 US launch date revealed, but the global audience may not want it





Shi stopped short of revealing whether the global version of the OnePlus 15 will also have a 165Hz display like its Chinese counterpart, only revealing that refresh rates and screen quality are key parts of its new philosophy.

At first glance, the OnePlus 15 sounds like a top-notch device. It has a flagship chip, which is paired with the latest RAM tech to ensure smooth performance; it's trying to rival Google Pixel phones and Apple's iPhones with an in-house image processing system, and also embraces AI. However, it's easy to lose sight of the big picture in the midst of all that marketing speak, which is how it will hold up against upcoming flagships.



Although it's technically a 2025 phone, the OnePlus 15 is basically a next-gen device that will compete with the flagships released next year. While the release date may compel you to benchmark it against current handsets, those aren't its real rivals.





Without its gigantic battery and an affordable price tag, the OnePlus 15 will struggle in international markets