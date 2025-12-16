Verizon isn't doing enough to win back customers

Verizon

Is Verizon headed in the right direction under Schulman? Doesn't seem like it. 78.08% Yes, if we take his words at face value. 7.88% Maybe. 14.04% Vote 1574 Votes

Verizon

Verizon

The results of another poll we conducted were also similar. We asked our readers ifwas back on track and got 1,237 responses. Of those, 890 (72%) of the participants replied negatively. 297 (24%) of the respondents will form a judgement after the Q4 results. Only 50 (4%) of the readers thought thatwas regaining momentum.