One of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's exciting camera leaks just got corroborated — and you'll love what it means

Leaker corroborates rumored wider aperture for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

UniverseIce, who is a reliable leaker, has now published an image on the social media platform X that shows the properties of a photo capture allegedly captured with the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's main camera.





Same ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but many updates nonetheless

The sensor comes with pixel binning, and therefore it offers 12.5MP, 50MP, and 200MP resolution photos.





However, that doesn't mean that we won't see noticeable upgrades in the camera department. On one hand, we expect improved photo processing thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Then, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with a RAM upgrade.



Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade look genuinely exciting to me

