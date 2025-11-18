Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

One of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's exciting camera leaks just got corroborated — and you'll love what it means

The F1.4 aperture rumor for the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s main camera may really be happening.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
One of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's exciting camera leaks just got corroborated — and you'll love what it means
The Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to be the star of the upcoming Galaxy S26 release, has been featured in numerous leaks recently. One of the much-anticipated upgrades, alongside the improved charging speeds, is a camera upgrade, focused on performance in low-light scenarios.

Now, a reputable leaker reaffirms that this upgrade is indeed most likely coming. And that's actually... awesome. 

Leaker corroborates rumored wider aperture for the Galaxy S26 Ultra 


UniverseIce, who is a reliable leaker, has now published an image on the social media platform X that shows the properties of a photo capture allegedly captured with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's main camera. 



The Galaxy S26 Ultra's main camera is expected to sport a 200MP sensor. Now, rumor has it that the aperture of the camera would be wider at F1.4, which would allow the sensor to capture more light in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's main camera.

During our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we found a small improvement in nighttime shots in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it seems that Samsung is planning on continuing its tradition by refining things even further with the S26 Ultra

Same ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but many updates nonetheless


Apart from the wider aperture, the phone is said to still use the ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 0.6μm pixels, capable of capturing 10-bit and 12-bit RAW photos. Features like Dual Slope Gain (DSG) and Smart ISO Pro (iDCG), the sensor is capable of capturing images with a high dynamic range. 

The sensor comes with pixel binning, and therefore it offers 12.5MP, 50MP, and 200MP resolution photos.

What excites you most about the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrades?

Vote View Result

Previous leaks have said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to come, as expected, with a quad-camera system. The only other difference in the set from the predecessor is reportedly a new 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, replacing the 10MP one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

However, that doesn't mean that we won't see noticeable upgrades in the camera department. On one hand, we expect improved photo processing thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Then, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to come with a RAM upgrade. 

Recommended For You


You may wonder what RAM has to do with camera upgrades, but in fact, it has quite a lot to do with it, and we expect some notable benefits from the faster RAM. These include improved speed when taking a nighttime photo, cleaner nighttime images, smoother continuous zoom, improvements in preview, more natural live portrait preview, and even higher stability when taking videos in 8K or 120fps. 

On top of that, the phones from the S26 lineup are said to support the APV codec (Advanced Professional Video codec), which should give you improved editing and post-processing capabilities for videos. 

Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade look genuinely exciting to me


This whole F1.4 thing has me kind of hyped. I take a lot of random night photos – street lights, random buildings that just shine right in the darkness, my chihuahua being weird at 2AM, whatever – and half the time they come out a bit meh. 

So, the idea that the S26 Ultra might finally give me cleaner shots without me needing to stand perfectly still like a statue? Yeah, I'm into that. And if the faster RAM really makes the camera react quicker, even better. I'm not trying to wait three seconds for the shutter when something cool is happening.

If Samsung actually nails all of this, the S26 Ultra might be one of those phones that feels good to use, not just good to read specs about.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless