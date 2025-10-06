iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Nothing’s Essential Space app just got a new feature that could help you remember your conversations

Nothing is launching Call Recording for some of its phones.

By
0comments
Android Apps Nothing
Nothing's Essential Space app just got a new feature that could help you remember your conversations
Nothing is launching a new feature for its Essential Space app, which will allow you to record voice calls. Call Recording is rolling out now, but only for some Nothing devices in select regions.

Nothing allows you to record your calls with the press of a button


Nothing announced a call recording feature for the Essential Space app. The feature can be activated with a long press on the Essential Key or by tapping on “Start recording” in a pop-up notification when you start a call. 


All call recordings will be available in Essential Space, where you can listen to them later. Along with the audio, you’ll be able to access a text transcript and an AI summary of the conversations with the main topics highlighted. The feature will roll out automatically, and it doesn’t require a manual update.

Limited availability 



Nothing says the feature will be available to users by October 7. The devices that will get it are the Phone (3), Phone (3a), and Phone (3a) Pro, with no details on whether it’ll be available for older devices or CMF phones. 

Initially, the feature will be available in only eight markets, but Nothing says it plans to launch it to more countries “soon.” At the moment, users in the following countries will be able to use Call Recording:

  • UK
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Philipines
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia

That’s not the first time Nothing has released a call recording feature. Last year, the company released a widget that allowed users to discreetly record their calls, which sparked some legal questions. In its latest announcement, the company doesn’t go into details about whether it’ll notify the call participant that they’re being recorded.

I’d be careful about it


I like the idea of having my calls recorded and available in a text form that would allow me to extract necessary information at a later point. However, the idea that people will be able to easily record and run our conversations through AI without my knowledge is concerning. I hope Nothing addresses these concerns, but maybe it’s just better to consider that every conversation is now recorded and put through some AI app.

Nothing’s Essential Space app just got a new feature that could help you remember your conversations

COMMENTS (0)

