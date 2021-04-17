Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Nokia Android Official

HMD's latest Nokia smartphone launched in the US costs just $120

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 17, 2021, 5:57 PM
HMD's latest Nokia smartphone launched in the US costs just $120
Nokia 1.4 is not among the six phones HMD Global introduced earlier this month, but it's still a very new device. The affordable smartphone made its debut on the market back in February, but it took more than two months to arrive in the US.

That's not too bad considering many Nokia phones are never released in the US, although things certainly improved in the last year or so. Anyway, starting this weekend, the Nokia 1.4 is available for purchase in the country for just $120, a fairly decent price for what's under the hood.

Nokia 1.4 features a massive 6.5-inch HD+ display and a huge 4,000 mAh battery. It's even got a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a piece of hardware rarely included in such cheap devices. The bad news is Nokia 1.4 is equipped with a rather weak 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

Finally, the device packs an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 1.4 runs Android 10 Go, but it's supposed to be updated to Android 11 Go in the future. Although it might not be the best 2021 budget phone in this price range, it's certainly an affordable one.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless