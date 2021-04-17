HMD's latest Nokia smartphone launched in the US costs just $120
That's not too bad considering many Nokia phones are never released in the US, although things certainly improved in the last year or so. Anyway, starting this weekend, the Nokia 1.4 is available for purchase in the country for just $120, a fairly decent price for what's under the hood.
Finally, the device packs an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 1.4 runs Android 10 Go, but it's supposed to be updated to Android 11 Go in the future. Although it might not be the best 2021 budget phone in this price range, it's certainly an affordable one.