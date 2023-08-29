No, this is not a Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype… but it’s a Samsung Galaxy concept
It’s been just over two weeks since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable bijous were rolled out to the stores. So, it’s a little early for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to pop up, right?
Well, it’s not too early according to a very well known tipster that goes by the nickname of Ice Universe over at X. In a post, the person behind the account claims that he/she is showing off a Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype. There’s a super short video, plus several photos of a foldable device. Here it is:
That’s a Samsung Galaxy device alright, just not the Z Fold 6. That’s a concept for the Galaxy Z Fold 5…
Overall, information on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is minimal at the moment – rightly so. There were scarce comments by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh who revealed at a press conference that Samsung is working on dust resistance for the upcoming Flip and Fold models: “We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult”, he noted. That’s why Samsung fans will have to wait some more for the moment when foldable devices receive a rated level of dust protection. He gives an example of earlier devices and reminds everyone that foldable phones at first didn’t have any water resistance, but now they do.
That’s, of course, to be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll keep you updated on the topic when another set of information surfaces.
Well, it’s not too early according to a very well known tipster that goes by the nickname of Ice Universe over at X. In a post, the person behind the account claims that he/she is showing off a Galaxy Z Fold 6 prototype. There’s a super short video, plus several photos of a foldable device. Here it is:
Tell you a good news,My S24 Ultra rendering has been confirmed by the supply chain. If you are still not impressed with S24 Ultra, you can watch this video, which is one of the prototype designs of Fold6. Its middle frame, flat bottom and radian are exactly the same as the design… pic.twitter.com/knhBs3m7hN— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023
That’s a Samsung Galaxy device alright, just not the Z Fold 6. That’s a concept for the Galaxy Z Fold 5…
The video above has been taken at the Samsung R&D campus in Seoul, Korea. We know this because we were there and got to touch the exact same concept devices, which demonstrate what a Galaxy Fold 5 would have looked had it adopted one of several different cover screen aspect ratios. That, by the way, is the same place where we also saw a Galaxy Z Fold 5 concept with a built-in S Pen slot.
Overall, information on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is minimal at the moment – rightly so. There were scarce comments by Samsung mobile chief TM Roh who revealed at a press conference that Samsung is working on dust resistance for the upcoming Flip and Fold models: “We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult”, he noted. That’s why Samsung fans will have to wait some more for the moment when foldable devices receive a rated level of dust protection. He gives an example of earlier devices and reminds everyone that foldable phones at first didn’t have any water resistance, but now they do.
According to the same aforementioned X tipster (Ice Universe), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could pack the same back camera setup, found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and on the Galaxy Z Fold 4:
- 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;
- 10MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom;
- 12MP ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture.
That’s, of course, to be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll keep you updated on the topic when another set of information surfaces.
Things that are NOT allowed: