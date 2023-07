Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a built-in S Pen had a shot but lost to slim and sexy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Pre-order at Amazon

On the brighter side of things, there is a brand new Slim S Pen Case which you can check in our selection of We have no idea if a future Galaxy Z Fold phone would have its built-in S Pen, and Samsung can't say either. While this isn't the kind of news tech geeks like to hear, it makes sense why Samsung chose to make thethinner instead of adding an S Pen. The phone is already quite thick when folded, and thickness is one thing the majority of potential buyers may be bothered by. An S Pen, on the other hand, still seems to be of interest to a minority of consumers. To clarify, I confirmed with Samsung that the dummy unit in the photos is not an exact representation of how thick a functionalwith an S Pen would have been.On the brighter side of things, there is a brand new Slim S Pen Case which you can check in our selection of best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases . It is thinner than the model Samsung made for the Z Fold 4 and features an S Pen holder on the back for easy access when inspiration strikes.

Anyway, during the tour we were walked through the design story of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 . A multitude of mockups showing design iterations were on display, giving us a glimpse of the shapes, color options, and finishes that were considered for Samsung's latest foldables, yet didn't quite make the cut.One particular dummy unit caught my attention – awith a built-in S Pen slot.To be clear, what was on display was a not a functioning phone. It was just a plastic dummy device – a physical, conceptual representation of what awith an S Pen might have looked like. The S Pen appeared very similar (if not identical) in size to the one found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though I didn't have one on hand to compare.While it would have been awesome to have an S Pen and a slot for it on the– a feature our readers have expressed interest in many times – Samsung chose to prioritize design over functionality. We were told that having the S Pen built in would have made the phone thicker. Still, it's cool knowing that Samsung at least considered the possibility.