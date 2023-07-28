Dust resistance on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 won’t be easy, but Samsung’s working on it
The last time potential water and dust resistance for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 was brought up as a topic, was in early June. Rumors said we would see an IP58 rating against dust and water. That tipster information turned out not to be correct.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were officially presented on July 26 and they’re on par with their predecessors (that’s the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4) in terms of protection – IPX8. That means they are water resistant in fresh water to a depth of about 5 ft (1.5 m) for up to 30 minutes but they have not been certified for protection against dust.
Samsung mobile chief TM Roh has revealed at a press conference that Samsung is working on exactly that – dust resistance for the upcoming Flip and Fold models.
The 2023 Motorola Razr foldable phones, like the Motorola Razr+, do offer dust resistance, albeit with an IP52 rating. That means they’re only splash resistant, rather than having water resistance.
Samsung is in the works of addressing that (via Android Authority). Hopefully, the next generation of folding-capable devices will be equipped with a higher level of protection that gives users some peace of mind. After all, these devices are not cheap and watching them gather dust is not fun.
“We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult”, he noted. In his words, Samsung fans will have to “wait a little longer” for any rated level of dust protection, but that it will eventually come. He gives an example of earlier devices and reminds everyone that foldable phones at first didn’t have any water resistance, but now they do.
What about the Razr+?
