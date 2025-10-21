Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

A clamshell style iPhone Flip, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is reportedly coming sooner than you think

Did you ever want a clamshell type foldable iPhone? An "iPhone Flip" so to say, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7? You might just be in luck, and sooner than you think.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Holding a partially unfolded Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the palm of a hand
After years of waiting in its pursuit for perfection, Apple is slated to release the foldable iPhone next year, though the iPhone Fold may be delayed yet again. Now, a new report from Korean market research firm — Stone Partners — alleges that the company is also looking to expand its upcoming foldable lineup with an iPhone Flip.

iPhone Flip coming in 2028


The firm claims (translated source) that Apple might be looking to release a clamshell type foldable phone in 2028, to compete directly with Samsung’s Flip series, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This iPhone Flip will be able to fold into a compact form, and unfold to resemble a traditional smartphone.

If this report is accurate, then Apple’s three-year plan for the iPhone actually spans four years, displaying a newfound commitment to redesigning its flagship smartphones each generation.

Are you interested in an iPhone Flip?

Vote View Result


A clamshell foldable by Apple should sell very well




It’s no secret that the iPhone has remained stagnant for a lot of years, which is why the new iPhone 17 series has been selling like crazy. Apple fans have been waiting for a redesign for a long time, and the iPhone 17 Pro gave them exactly what they wanted.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 is expected to move the Face ID under the display, and the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model will have no cutouts on its screen at all. The foldable iPhone, whether it comes out next year or in 2027, will likely be super popular because it will be something new.

This same reasoning leads me to the conclusion that an iPhone Flip should also sell extremely well, even if it’s not as popular as the book-style foldable iPhone. It will be a novel entry, and many users will buy one just because it’s different.

A welcome change of pace


After years of the same old design, these new iPhone models are a breath of fresh air. However, Apple also really needs to step up its quality control, for both its software as well as its hardware.

The iPhone 17 Pro, which has a redesigned antenna system for better reception, had cellular issues at launch. These new Pro models are also susceptible to damage, and some are even losing their new Cosmic Orange shade.

If the iPhone Flip is similar — let’s say the display gets damaged by folding too much — then there won’t really be a point, will there?

A clamshell style iPhone Flip, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is reportedly coming sooner than you think

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

by Iskra Petrova • 1

This phone has a feature that the Galaxy S26 Ultra absolutely needs

by Mariyan Slavov • 1

Apple will finally make touchscreen MacBooks only because of greed and you’ll pay for it

by Ilia Temelkov • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless