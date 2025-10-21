A clamshell style iPhone Flip, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, is reportedly coming sooner than you think
Did you ever want a clamshell type foldable iPhone? An "iPhone Flip" so to say, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7? You might just be in luck, and sooner than you think.
After years of waiting in its pursuit for perfection, Apple is slated to release the foldable iPhone next year, though the iPhone Fold may be delayed yet again. Now, a new report from Korean market research firm — Stone Partners — alleges that the company is also looking to expand its upcoming foldable lineup with an iPhone Flip.
The firm claims (translated source) that Apple might be looking to release a clamshell type foldable phone in 2028, to compete directly with Samsung’s Flip series, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This iPhone Flip will be able to fold into a compact form, and unfold to resemble a traditional smartphone.
It’s no secret that the iPhone has remained stagnant for a lot of years, which is why the new iPhone 17 series has been selling like crazy. Apple fans have been waiting for a redesign for a long time, and the iPhone 17 Pro gave them exactly what they wanted.
This same reasoning leads me to the conclusion that an iPhone Flip should also sell extremely well, even if it’s not as popular as the book-style foldable iPhone. It will be a novel entry, and many users will buy one just because it’s different.
After years of the same old design, these new iPhone models are a breath of fresh air. However, Apple also really needs to step up its quality control, for both its software as well as its hardware.
The iPhone 17 Pro, which has a redesigned antenna system for better reception, had cellular issues at launch. These new Pro models are also susceptible to damage, and some are even losing their new Cosmic Orange shade.
If the iPhone Flip is similar — let’s say the display gets damaged by folding too much — then there won’t really be a point, will there?
iPhone Flip coming in 2028
If this report is accurate, then Apple’s three-year plan for the iPhone actually spans four years, displaying a newfound commitment to redesigning its flagship smartphones each generation.
A clamshell foldable by Apple should sell very well
The iPhone Flip will look like the Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 is expected to move the Face ID under the display, and the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model will have no cutouts on its screen at all. The foldable iPhone, whether it comes out next year or in 2027, will likely be super popular because it will be something new.
A welcome change of pace
After years of the same old design, these new iPhone models are a breath of fresh air. However, Apple also really needs to step up its quality control, for both its software as well as its hardware.
