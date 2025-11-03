Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel

How to get to the Sounds app on a Pixel phone





For example, tap on ringtones and you can choose from 12 different headings including Pixel Sounds. Each one of these listings, when tapped, will show you several ringtone options you can choose from. When you choose the one you want to keep, tap the Done button in the upper right of the screen.









The Sound & vibration page also allows you to change your volume for Media, Calls, Rings, Notifications, and Alarms. You'll also be allowed to customize vibration levels for calls, notifications, and alarms. It is also the page that gives you access to one of the best Pixel features, "Now Playing." The latter will show you on your lockscreen what song is playing within earshot. The controls on this page will allow you to see a history of songs that were discovered by the "Now Playing" feature on your Pixel.

New sounds found in version 3.3 of the Sounds app





Version 3.3 of Sounds will bring a new look to the feature and the color theme will be taken from the main color theme of your wallpaper. Additionally, this new version of Sounds includes some new, well, sounds:





Alarms

Brown-Eared Bulbuls in Wild Hokkaido

Cicadas Scree in Wild Hokkaido

Cuckoo Hoots in Wild Hokkaido

Dawn Chorus in Wild Hokkaido

Frog Chorus in Wild Hokkaido

Wren Trills in Wild Hokkaido

Notification Sounds

Black-Faced Bunting in Wild Hokkaido

Frog Croak in Wild Hokkaido

Japanese Bush Warbler in Wild Hokkaido

White-Backed Woodpecker in Wild Hokkaido

Woodpecker Drum in Wild Hokkaido

Yezo Deer in Wild Hokkaido

Ringtones

Cicadas Scree in Wild Hokkaido

Cuckoos Whistle in Wild Hokkaido

Frog Chorus in Wild Hokkaido

Japanese Bush Warbler in Wild Hokkaido

Japanese Thrush in Wild Hokkaido

Sakhalin Leaf Warbler in Wild HokkaidoAlarms



My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 has version 3.1 of Sounds so it does not yet have the new UI. You can check which version you have by tapping on Settings > Apps > All xxx apps. Swipe down to Sounds and tap on it to get to the Sounds App info page. Scroll down to the very bottom to see the version number of the Sounds app.