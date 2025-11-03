Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel

Google also updated the User Interface of the Sounds app for its Pixel handset.

Front of Pixel 10 is compared with front of Pixel 10 Pro.
Google has given Pixel users some more options allowing them to select the ringtone that alerts them to a phone call, and other sounds. Back in 2018, Google added functionality to the Sounds app which was developed for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 lines. No, this app is not available from the Play Store, and keep in mind that it is exclusive to Pixel handsets. To access these sounds, go to Settings > Sound & vibration and under the Sound patterns heading, choose whether you want to change your ringtone sound, alarm sound, or notification sound.

How to get to the Sounds app on a Pixel phone


For example, tap on ringtones and you can choose from 12 different headings including Pixel Sounds. Each one of these listings, when tapped, will show you several ringtone options you can choose from. When you choose the one you want to keep, tap the Done button in the upper right of the screen. 

Old Pixel Sounds app versus two images of the new UI.
The old version of Sounds on the left. The new version is in the middle and right based on the wallpaper color theme." | Image credit-Android Authority

The Sound & vibration page also allows you to change your volume for Media, Calls, Rings, Notifications, and Alarms. You'll also be allowed to customize vibration levels for calls, notifications, and alarms. It is also the page that gives you access to one of the best Pixel features, "Now Playing." The latter will show you on your lockscreen what song is playing within earshot. The controls on this page will allow you to see a history of songs that were discovered by the "Now Playing" feature on your Pixel.

New sounds found in version 3.3 of the Sounds app


Version 3.3 of Sounds will bring a new look to the feature and the color theme will be taken from the main color theme of your wallpaper. Additionally, this new version of Sounds includes some new, well, sounds:

Alarms
  • Brown-Eared Bulbuls in Wild Hokkaido
  • Cicadas Scree in Wild Hokkaido
  • Cuckoo Hoots in Wild Hokkaido
  • Dawn Chorus in Wild Hokkaido
  • Frog Chorus in Wild Hokkaido
  • Wren Trills in Wild Hokkaido

Notification Sounds
  • Black-Faced Bunting in Wild Hokkaido
  • Frog Croak in Wild Hokkaido
  • Japanese Bush Warbler in Wild Hokkaido
  • White-Backed Woodpecker in Wild Hokkaido
  • Woodpecker Drum in Wild Hokkaido
  • Yezo Deer in Wild Hokkaido

Ringtones
  • Cicadas Scree in Wild Hokkaido
  • Cuckoos Whistle in Wild Hokkaido
  • Frog Chorus in Wild Hokkaido
  • Japanese Bush Warbler in Wild Hokkaido
  • Japanese Thrush in Wild Hokkaido
  • Sakhalin Leaf Warbler in Wild HokkaidoAlarms

My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 has version 3.1 of Sounds so it does not yet have the new UI. You can check which version you have by tapping on Settings > Apps > All xxx apps. Swipe down to Sounds and tap on it to get to the Sounds App info page. Scroll down to the very bottom to see the version number of the Sounds app.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless