OnePlus Turbo may have a battery so big that even the OnePlus 15 will seem underpowered
OnePlus started teasing a new smartphone series that may feature truly giant batteries.
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OnePlus 15 | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Only days before the global launch of the OnePlus 15R, the Chinese company is already talking about a new series of devices that will launch in 2026. In addition to the official teaser, we also have the first leaks about what those phones may look like.
The new OnePlus Turbo series may launch in early 2026
Over the weekend, OnePlus celebrated its anniversary, and the company’s president, Li Jie Louis, used the occasion to reveal that the company is preparing to launch a new OnePlus Turbo series of smartphones. While keeping his announcement (source in Chinese) on Weibo light on details, he said the devices will focus on leading in performance, battery life, and gaming in their price segment.
Without mentioning what this price segment may be, the executive said that the OnePlus Turbo series will launch soon. In his post, he mentioned that OnePlus will focus on exploring “the upper limits of gaming performance,” suggesting the new devices may be more specifically gaming-oriented.
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Expect them to feature 9,000 mAh batteries
The OnePlus 15R will launch on December 17. | Image by Image credit – OnePlus
Alongside the announcement, leaker Smart Pikachu shared (source in Chinese) that OnePlus will launch two Turbo phones in 2026. Those will feature batteries with capacities around 9,000 mAh. He also said that the devices will be equipped with large screens and may challenge the upcoming entry in the Redmi Turbo series.
Would you want a phone with a 9,000 mAh battery?
Yes, the bigger, the better
65.1%
Maybe, if the phone isn’t too large
30.5%
No, that’s too much
4.4%
As it’s now common with large-battery phones, the OnePlus Turbo devices may stay exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the company may repeat what it did with the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 15R. Both devices featured smaller batteries for their global versions than the Chinese editions.
Is this an overkill?
It starts feeling like the sky is the limit for the battery capacity of some new smartphones. As much as I like feeling confident that my device can last as long as possible, I feel that 9,000 mAh could be overkill. On the other hand, giant phones with giant batteries may be what everyone wants. We’ll learn next year.
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