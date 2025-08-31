Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple

The new "Take a Message" feature is not exclusive to the Pixel 10 series as originally thought.

Picture shows the rear panel and camera bar of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
If you're rockin' an older Pixel model, you have to like how Google will often bring out new Pixel features that you would expect to be exclusive to the brand new model. For example, the new "Take a Message" feature is debuting with the recently released Pixel 10 series. "Take a Message" takes visual voicemail to the next level. If you get a phone call that you decline to answer, or miss, any voicemail message being left by the caller is transcribed on the phone's screen in real time, so you can see what the caller has to say. If you see that the transcription includes something important that you need to respond to right away, you can answer the call and engage in a conversation.

In a twist, it is Google that is copying "Take a Message" from Apple. The iPhone does have a similar feature called "Live Voicemail," which will transcribe on the display in real-time, a voicemail being left by a caller. Lately, it has been Apple taking features from Google. For example, one of the features coming in iOS 26, Hold Assist, is very similar to "Hold for Me," which made its first appearance on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Will you use Take a Message?

Vote View Result

In "Hold for Me," when a Pixel user is put on hold, he doesn't have to monitor the call, awaiting the return of the other party. Instead, the Google Duplex AI technology monitors the connection, and when the other party returns to the call, the Pixel user receives an alert. This alert tells the Pixel user to pick up the phone and return to the call. In iOS 26, iPhone users will have a feature called Hold Assist that does the same thing.

Enabling Take a Message on a Pixel phone. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Enabling Take a Message on a Pixel phone. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Many assumed that "Take a Message" would be exclusive to the Pixel 10 line. However, it is available on the Pixel 4 and later. To enable the feature on your compatible Pixel handset, open the Phone app on your Pixel and tap the three-line hamburger icon in the search bar. It's at the top of the screen and on the left side of the search bar. Tap on Settings, then Take a Message, and toggle on the feature. 

Even if you decline a call, you can still answer it quickly if you read something in the transcript that you want to ask the caller about before the call ends. When you miss a call or decline to answer it, the caller will hear the following message: "The person you have called is not available. Please leave a message." When a message is left, you'll see a transcript in Call history, and a play button. Tap the play button to hear a recording of the message.

Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless