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Apple's new ad reveals its latest focus for the iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple says that when it comes to your health you should listen to your body, not everybody.

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Apple's new Health is promoted in new ad. | Image by Apple
Believe it or not, in just a week, we will be only four months away from September, the month when dreams (usually) become reality for iPhone fans. Besides the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, September could bring us the very first foldable iPhone and the most expensive.

Apple releases a new ad for the new Health app for the iPhone and Apple Watch


Unless you follow me and risk installing the iOS 27 Beta on June 8th to see the new "Smart Siri" (an oxymoron up until now), September is when the majority of iPhone users will get to see how brilliant and all-knowing the new Siri is.  

The ad's brilliant tagline reminds you to trust yourself, not others, when it comes to your health


Apple today released a new ad that starts out by showing people in line for coffee at a roadside kiosk when a man approaches a woman waiting in line and says, "Did you know coffee spikes your cortisol?" Another woman in line turns back to tell the man that coffee is good for your liver.

You are sure to see this ad play this weekend during the NBA and NHL playoffs


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From another direction a man wearing a suit utters a two-word health tip: "Magnetic hydration," he says. Suddenly, the woman who is last in line for coffee from the kiosk is getting bombarded with health tips like "Sleep is overrated," "Standing ruins your knees," and "Sitting is hard on your hips."

Suddenly the woman's Apple Watch goes off with a notification for a new cardio fitness trend. She taps open the Health app on her iPhone to see some useful information that is not a tip passed along by a stranger on the street.

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As the woman grabs her coffee, one of Apple's best taglines appears on the screen: "Listen to your body. Not everybody." The 30-second spot will no doubt turn up during this weekend's NBA and NHL playoffs, and during Major League Baseball telecasts.

The Apple Health app is a secure place to store your health information


The Apple Health app is a secure place for you to store your fitness and health information. With interactive charts and graphs, you can get a look at how your health has changed over time, and make a list of your medications and receive reminders about them.

You can also share your health data with family members or others who are watching over your health, and keep a daily log tracking your moods and your state of mind. If you don't have the Health app on your iPhone, you can install it from the App Store by tapping on this link.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
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