Apple's new ad reveals its latest focus for the iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple releases a new ad for the new Health app for the iPhone and Apple Watch





Unless you follow me and risk installing the iOS 27 Beta on June 8th to see the new "Smart Siri" (an oxymoron up until now), September is when the majority of iPhone users will get to see how brilliant and all-knowing the new Siri is.

The ad's brilliant tagline reminds you to trust yourself, not others, when it comes to your health





Apple today released a new ad that starts out by showing people in line for coffee at a roadside kiosk when a man approaches a woman waiting in line and says, "Did you know coffee spikes your cortisol?" Another woman in line turns back to tell the man that coffee is good for your liver.

You are sure to see this ad play this weekend during the NBA and NHL playoffs





What will Apple promote next? Apple will heavily promote Siri 2.0. Apple will promote the foldable iPhone. We will see ads for the iPhone 18 Pro line. Something else. Vote 1 Votes





From another direction a man wearing a suit utters a two-word health tip: "Magnetic hydration," he says. Suddenly, the woman who is last in line for coffee from the kiosk is getting bombarded with health tips like "Sleep is overrated," "Standing ruins your knees," and "Sitting is hard on your hips."









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Suddenly the woman's Apple Watch goes off with a notification for a new cardio fitness trend. She taps open the Health app on her iPhone to see some useful information that is not a tip passed along by a stranger on the street.





As the woman grabs her coffee, one of Apple's best taglines appears on the screen: "Listen to your body. Not everybody." The 30-second spot will no doubt turn up during this weekend's NBA and NHL playoffs, and during Major League Baseball telecasts.

The Apple Health app is a secure place to store your health information





The Apple Health app is a secure place for you to store your fitness and health information. With interactive charts and graphs, you can get a look at how your health has changed over time, and make a list of your medications and receive reminders about them.





You can also share your health data with family members or others who are watching over your health, and keep a daily log tracking your moods and your state of mind. If you don't have the Health app on your iPhone, you can install it from the App Store by tapping on this link