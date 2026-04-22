Apple releases important iOS and iPadOS security fix you need to install now

Apple today released iOS 26.4 .2 and iPadOS 26.4.2 to help patch some serious security flaws . The updates have been made available for the iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Apple pushes out updates to fix a potentially serious security issue on iPhone and iPad





The updates were sent to patch CVE-2026-28950, which is a privacy-related vulnerability related to notifications on your iPhone or iPad. With this flaw, notifications that the user had marked for deletion could end up retained on the device unexpectedly.





To install the update on your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The issue was caused by a logging problem as the operating systems keep a running diary, like a log, of everything that they do. A logging issue usually means that too much detail was saved.



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With CVE-2026-28950, the system did more than just record that a notification had arrived on an iPhone or iPad. Instead, the system was also saving the content of the notification into a persistent log file. But this could be dangerous because even if the message is deleted, it could still remain in the system logs.

Also released today was iOS 26.5 Beta 3





Remember, the actual content of the notification is not supposed to be included with the log, but the bug causes it to happen. While your messages are typically encrypted or secured behind your passcode, system logs are easier for forensic tools (like a Cellebrite machine) or malware to break into.





The update uses "improved data redaction" to patch the flaw. This means that iOS and iPadOS have been "retrained" on what to keep out of the system logs.

Circle your calendar for June 8





iOS 26 .5 release. At this point, we are all awaiting WWDC 2026, when Apple is expected to introduce Siri 2.0. In addition, Apple released iOS 26 .5 Beta 3 today as Apple gets closer to the stable.5 release. At this point, we are all awaiting WWDC 2026, when Apple is expected to introduce Siri 2.0.





Once the Keynote ends on June 8, Apple will release iOS 27 Beta 1 and you better believe I'm going to be installing it as soon as it hits my iPhone. Siri 2.0 will be a very capable chatbot powered by a 1.2 trillion parameter custom Gemini LLM. Currently, Siri uses an 8 billion parameter model.





Siri will be smarter and should be able to answer even the most complex of queries that stumped Siri in the past. Additionally, Siri will know what is on your screen and will be able to handle tasks based on this knowledge.





For example, you can look at a picture from the Photos app on your iPhone and ask Siri to make it brighter and then email it to your brother. You can ask Siri what time your mother's plane will arrive and Siri will look through your email, calendar, messages, and photo apps to find the flight number and airline information before connecting with a real-time flight app to get the up-to-date arrival time.

We expect Apple to introduce Siri 2.0 at WWDC





But that is not all. Siri will then connect to Apple Maps and compute the time that you should leave for the airport in order to be there when your mom's plane arrives.





Will Apple have all of this ready in time for the debut of iOS 27 Beta 1 on June 8th? I would have to say that the tech giant doesn't want to be criticized again for yet another delay, which has made Siri the longest-running Apple vaporware of all time , even surpassing the AirPower wireless charger.





In addition, the WWDC 2026 logo is a teaser for the new Siri UI, so everything certainly points toward no bad surprises from Apple this time around. If you don't like the idea of installing the iOS 27 Beta on your iPhone on June 8th, you will have to wait for September when Apple releases the stable version of iOS 27 to check out the new Siri.