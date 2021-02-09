Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
LG Android Patents

LG Rollable patent shows new details: second display, camera module

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Feb 09, 2021, 2:54 AM
LG Rollable patent shows new details: second display, camera module
LG was just granted a new patent on a rollable smartphone design, which the Korean company had applied for in early 2020 (via LetsGoDigital).

The CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) patent in question is likely related to the long-rumored LG Rollable smartphone, which will challenge foldable smartphones by introducing a new concept – rolling out into a tablet, instead of folding out into one. A rollable phone that turns into a tablet also won't have a crease problem and, at least in the case of LG's rollable solution, will roll out automatically via a motorized mechanism. The latter we know from LG's own brief teaser:



In this LG Rollable patent, the phone is shown to have dual displays, something we didn't know before. Aside from the main flexible display that can roll in and out of the phone, there's also a smaller display at the back of the phone for quick, general use, akin to the secondary display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.


The main, flexible and rollable display looks to have impressively tiny top and bottom bezels, while the small secondary screen is shaped to go around the camera module. This design will definitely differentiate the LG Rollable from any folding or dual-screen smartphones currently available on the market.

There are no buttons visible in the patent images, suggesting that users may need to rely on touch controls for volume and power. This, however, isn't a new concept, as we've already seen some traditional smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 40 Pro take this approach.

The aforementioned camera module appears to hold three vertically-aligned cameras, at least one of which expected to be ultra-wide.


The LG Rollable will be an exciting game changer in the smartphone world when it (hopefully) makes it. Recently we covered the unfortunate news that LG could (partially) exit smartphone market, which currently holds the fate of this rollable phone uncertain.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless