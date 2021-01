New report suggests LG could exit flagship smartphone market

At the moment, it seems all options are on the table for LG’s lagging smartphone business. But a separate report fromnarrows the potential pathways down to just one.

PhoneArena

Rather than exiting the smartphone market entirely, a source within the company claims LG is planning to remove itself from the premium smartphone market and focus only on low-to-mid-end devices.Devices in the premium segment, more commonly known as flagships, include the LG Velvet and LG Wing. The upcoming LG Rollable presumably falls in that category too, so whether its launch will go ahead as planned or not remains to be seen.Whencontacted LG for a statement on the matter of exiting the premium smartphone segment, LG said the following: