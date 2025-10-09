Motorola’s iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge challenger will put their batteries to shame
Motorola has officially announced when it’ll reveal the Edge 70.
Motorola is joining the ultra-slim smartphone market, but it plans to challenge the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air with a much better battery. The company has started teasing the Edge 70, and plans to reveal something new every Wednesday until the final announcement on November 5.
The first bit of information shared by the company is that the Edge 70 will have a 4,800 mAh battery. According to a teaser page on Motorola’s Bulgarian site, the device will feature a silicon-carbon battery, and it’ll support 68W charging.
Part of the notes is also a notice about Circle to Search and clarification that moto AI features will be available in nine languages. Those are:
Motorola Edge 70 is rumored to measure 5.8 mm, which would match the thickness of the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, Samsung’s device has a rather humble 3,900 mAh battery on board. Apple’s iPhone Air has an even smaller battery with 3,149 mAh capacity, and it’s 5.6 mm thick.
Unlike Apple and Samsung, the Edge 70 won’t feature a flagship processor, and it may rely on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. However, its price still seems to be unknown. A listing at one Italian retailer has a price of €709, but another one has it for €801.91.
While the Motorola Edge 70 is surely not aiming to provide the flagship experience that Apple and Samsung are offering, it will be the first more affordable slim smartphone on the global market. That could turn out to be crucial for the future of smartphones.
- English
- Spanish
- Portuguese
- Japanese
- German
- French
- Polish
- Romanian
- Italian
A formidable challenger
Motorola Edge 70 is likely to feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera. | Image Credit – Evan Blass
Motorola Edge 70 is rumored to measure 5.8 mm, which would match the thickness of the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, Samsung’s device has a rather humble 3,900 mAh battery on board. Apple’s iPhone Air has an even smaller battery with 3,149 mAh capacity, and it’s 5.6 mm thick.
Unlike Apple and Samsung, the Edge 70 won’t feature a flagship processor, and it may rely on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. However, its price still seems to be unknown. A listing at one Italian retailer has a price of €709, but another one has it for €801.91.
Ultra slim for the masses
While the Motorola Edge 70 is surely not aiming to provide the flagship experience that Apple and Samsung are offering, it will be the first more affordable slim smartphone on the global market. That could turn out to be crucial for the future of smartphones.
