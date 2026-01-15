The Razr (2025) becomes the go-to budget entry into the foldable lifestyle after lovely discount
With good enough performance, a beautiful main display, and capable cameras, it’s worth every penny for fans who don’t want to overspend!
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foldable phones, especially clamshell foldables, the one thing I don't like is their hefty price tags. Fortunately, Motorola currently has a sweet deal on its entry-level Razr (2025), allowing you to snag a phone that folds in half for a much lower price.Looking for a way to start living the foldable lifestyle without spending a fortune? I feel you. While I’m madly in love with
As the most affordable Razr in the lineup, our friend here isn’t exactly a high-end phone. However, it’s a very capable mid-range handset with a lot to offer in return for your hard-earned cash. Boasting a Dimensity 7400X chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to tackle most daily tasks without issue—though you might notice some stutters if you push it with heavy gaming or intense multitasking.
Right now, you can grab this bad boy for just $649.99, which is $50 off its usual cost. To sweeten the pot, Motorola is also tossing in a free Moto Tag, saving you an additional $30. Plus, you can save an extra $150 with an eligible trade-in. The tech giant claims to offer this trade-in discount on most phones, so there’s a high chance you’ll qualify for those extra savings. I don’t know how long this deal will last, so be sure to act fast and capitalize as soon as possible, as you definitely don’t want to miss out!
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As the most affordable Razr in the lineup, our friend here isn’t exactly a high-end phone. However, it’s a very capable mid-range handset with a lot to offer in return for your hard-earned cash. Boasting a Dimensity 7400X chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to tackle most daily tasks without issue—though you might notice some stutters if you push it with heavy gaming or intense multitasking.
It also delivers a beautiful viewing experience on the go. The 6.9-inch inner OLED screen boasts a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making HDR content look vibrant and feel buttery smooth. That quality carries over to the 50MP main camera, which is more than capable of capturing your favorite moments. Mind you, though, the phone utilizes aggressive oversharpening, which might result in a loss of detail in some photos.
But even with that, I think the Razr (2025) is the best way into the foldable lifestyle. It offers good enough performance for most people, all while delivering a beautiful viewing experience on the go and letting you capture favorite moments in good quality. It’s an absolute bargain for shoppers who don’t want to overspend, so don’t hesitate—get one for less now before the deal expires!
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