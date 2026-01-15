The Razr (2025) becomes the go-to budget entry into the foldable lifestyle after lovely discount

Trade-in Gift Razr (2025): Save up to $200 with trade-in! $499 99 $699 99 $200 off (29%) Motorola has trimmed $50 off the Razr (2025), bringing the price to just under $649.99. Trade in an eligible device, and the savings jump by another $150. In addition, you can score a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $30. With dependable mid‑range performance and a gorgeous display, the phone becomes an easy pick for those who don't want to overspend on a new foldable. So, don't miss out! Buy at Motorola

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As the most affordable Razr in the lineup, our friend here isn’t exactly a high-end phone. However, it’s a very capable mid-range handset with a lot to offer in return for your hard-earned cash. Boasting a Dimensity 7400X chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it has enough firepower to tackle most daily tasks without issue—though you might notice some stutters if you push it with heavy gaming or intense multitasking.It also delivers a beautiful viewing experience on the go. The 6.9-inch inner OLED screen boasts a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making HDR content look vibrant and feel buttery smooth. That quality carries over to the 50MP main camera, which is more than capable of capturing your favorite moments. Mind you, though, the phone utilizes aggressive oversharpening, which might result in a loss of detail in some photos.But even with that, I think the Razr (2025) is the best way into the foldable lifestyle. It offers good enough performance for most people, all while delivering a beautiful viewing experience on the go and letting you capture favorite moments in good quality. It’s an absolute bargain for shoppers who don’t want to overspend, so don’t hesitate—get one for less now before the deal expires!