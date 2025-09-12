Huge leak reveals (almost) everything you need to know about two interesting 2026 Moto G mid-rangers

This is what the Moto G (2026) will be all about





6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 1,000 nits peak brightness;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection;

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor;

Android 16 ;

; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Quad Pixel technology;

Macro Vision secondary camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

Hyperlapse, Timelapse, Slow motion, Auto Smile Capture, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, Face Retouch, Gesture Selfie, Photo Booth camera features;

128GB internal storage space;

microSD card slot;

3.5mm headphone jack;

USB Type-C port;

4GB memory with RAM Boost;

5,200mAh battery;

30W charging technology;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Water-repellent design;

Vegan leather finish;

Gemini, Circle to Search, Family Space, Moto Unplugged, Moto Secure, ThinkShield, and Face Unlock functionality;

5G connectivity.



And these are the key Moto G Play (2026) specs and features





6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 1,000 nits peak brightness;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection;

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor;

Android 16 ;

; 32MP rear-facing camera with Quad Pixel technology;

8MP front-facing camera;

Hyperlapse, Timelapse, Slow motion, Auto Smile Capture, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, Face Retouch, Gesture Selfie, Photo Booth camera features;

64GB internal storage space;

microSD card slot;

3.5mm headphone jack;

USB Type-C port;

4GB memory with RAM Boost;

5,200mAh battery;

18W charging technology;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Water-repellent design;

Vegan leather finish;

Gemini, Circle to Search, Family Space, Moto Unplugged, Moto Secure, ThinkShield, and Face Unlock functionality;

5G connectivity.

What about the two's designs?





If you're familiar with the Moto G (2025) , you kind of already know how these 2026 handsets will look. Yes, the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) will apparently be virtually identical on the outside, which is certainly good news for Motorola's most cash-strapped fans out there.









It's important to point out that the Moto G Play (2024) never got a 2025 sequel for some reason, and so the 2026 edition depicted today in a bunch of surprisingly high-quality promotional images undeniably looks a lot better than that 2024 generation.





All in all, this is an objectively nice design for an ultra-affordable phone (or two), with relatively slim bezels, an unquestionably elegant vegan leather finish (both in the Pantone Cattleya Orchid color the 2026 Moto G is pictured and the 2026 G Play's Pantone Tapestry hue), centered hole punch, and a protruding camera module... that suggests the photography performance might be better than you expect.

Should you care about the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026)?





I say absolutely. No, these phones are not for everyone, but if you expect to only be able to spend around $200 (or less) on a new handset next year, you might not find a better option.









Yes, the Moto G (2026) sounds a little too similar to its 2025 predecessor, seemingly keeping everything from the screen size, resolution, and refresh rate support to the Dimensity 6300 SoC, 4GB RAM count, and rear-facing cameras largely unchanged.





But the battery will apparently be bigger and the front-facing camera a lot better, so if Motorola also keeps the $199.99 US price point unchanged, this could very well be the best budget 5G phone many people will be able to afford in (early) 2026.

It remains to be seen, meanwhile, if the Moto G Play (2026) will be released stateside and at what price, with that Dimensity 6300 processor, 5,200mAh cell, and 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch screen sounding pretty sweet... if the phone manages to stay under $150.



